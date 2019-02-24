Kazakh ladies up in WTA rankings

Photo: Sports.kz

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas has improved her standings in the updated WTA rankings this week, Sports.kz informs.

The 25-year-old Diyas climbed two lines of the updated rankings landing the 94th spot.

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva remains the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at ?43.

Another Kazakhstani Yelena Rybakina rose four spots up to ?192.

Japanese Naomi Osaka dominates the WTA rankings and is followed by Romanian Simona Halep and American Sloane Stephens.

