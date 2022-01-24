Система Orphus

Kazakh President, members of Olympic and Paralympic teams meet

21.01.2022, 18:55 5776
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the members of the national Olympic and Paralympic teams of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
Addressing those present the President said that the forthcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games will become a milestone event for all sport fans, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State stressed that the best athletes of Kazakhstan will represent there our country. He expressed hope that they will live up to the expectations invested in them.
 
The President reminded that Kazakhstanis sportsmen decently performed at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games sweeping two gold, four silver and four bronze medals. Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokasheva, Yelena Khrustalyova, Denis ten, Yulia Galysheva, who marked a place for themselves in the history books, have strengthened sense of pride in our people for their country with their triumphing victories.
 
Following the meeting the Head of State handed flag bearer of the Olympic team Abzal Azhgaliyev and captain of the Paralympic team Alexander Gerlitz the State Flag of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished athletes success in the forthcoming Olympic Games to fly the country's flag standing on the podium and strengthen the country's standing.
 
Kazakhstan presents new Olympic outfits for Beijing 2022

20.01.2022, 17:38 6361
Images | NOC
The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan represented the new Olympic outfits for Beijing 2022 ahead. For the first time ever in the history of modern Kazakhstan it will feature the country's name in Kazakh as QAZAQSTAN, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.
 
The team's outfits are made by Kazakhstani ZIBROO company. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics' award, ceremonies uniforms were created by Dmitry Shishkin, a menswear designer and founder of Russia's SHISHKIN brand. Creative work lasted for more than a year.
 
Kazakhstan's Rybakina, Golubev retire from Australian Open mid-match

20.01.2022, 14:56 6441
Images | Kazakhstan Tennis Federation
Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina, 22, retired from the second-round match at the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
 
World number 12 Rybakina retired being 4-6, 0-1 down to Chinese player Zhang Shuai.
 
Zhang Shuai will face 19th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round of the tournament.
 
Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Croatian Franko Skugor also retired from the opening match of the AO men's doubles being 2-5 down to wild card duo Dane Sweeny and Li Tu of Australia.
 
Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik and his doubles partner from Poland Jan Zielinski were eliminated by American Marcos Giron and South Korean Soonwoo Kwon in the first-round match 3-6, 4-6.
 
Kazakh-Pakistani duo advances at 2022 Australian Open

20.01.2022, 13:37 6511
Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi have propelled to the second round of the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
 
In the opening match the Kazakh-Pakistani duo eliminated 7th-seeded Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin in three sets 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.
 
The match lasted for 2h 29 minutes. Nedovyesov and Qureshi fired 11 aces and made three double faults.
 
Recall that Nicolas Mahut and another French player Pierre Herbert stunned Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev in the 2021 Roland Garros doubles final.
 
Rebranded uniform of Kazakh Olympic team to be unveiled

19.01.2022, 11:05 9286
Images | olimpic.kz
For the first time in history, uniform of Kazakhstan's national team at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympics will be branded as QAZAQSTAN, Kazinform citing Olympic.kz.
 
Kazakhstan obtained special permission to change the branding of its national team's uniform from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
 
The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan believes that such important element of the national uniform in the native language will bolster athletes' confidence.
 
The National Olympic Committee stresses that the Olympic Games is a big festival of friendship and peace where the top athletes march under the flags of their countries. This is an important event not only for them, but also for fans who unite to support their teams. 'QAZAQSTAN' lettering in the native language is an important step towards revealing the identity of our country in the eyes of the global community. National elements of the Kazakh culture in the national uniform design have always been significant in terms of demonstrating the traditions and authenticity of our people.
 
The National Olympic Committee hopes that compatriots will support their team.
 
The rebranded uniform of Kazakhstani Olympians will be unveiled in the nearest future.
 
Culture and Sport Minister Abayev receives world chess championship Bibisara Assaubayeva

18.01.2022, 14:04 10236
Images | instagram/committee
Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev met with the youngest world chess champion in history Bibisara Assaubayeva, Kazinform reports.
 
Bibisara Assaubayeva claimed gold in blitz chess with one round to spare and silver in rapid chess at the World Chess Championship in Warsaw, Poland, the press service of the ministry said on Tuesday.
 
Minister Abayev warmly greeted Bibisara Assaubayeva at the meeting, expressing his gratitude on behalf of all Kazakhstanis and wished her further success in her sport career.
 
Dauren Abayev stressed that the whole country is proud of Bibisara and that her high achievement at such a prestigious tournament will go down in history of Kazakhstan's sport. According to him, Bibisara's success will inspire thousands of young Kazakhstanis to go in for chess.
 
He also expressed gratitude to Bibisara's mother Liana Tanzharikova and her coaches.
 
Kazakhstan's Kukushkin, Skatov out, Bublik marches on at 2022 Australian Open

18.01.2022, 13:21 10321
Images | ktf.kz
World number 253 Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov crashed out of the 2022 Australian Open after his debut at the tournament, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation said.
 
Qualifier Skatov lost to another qualifier from Slovakia Norbert Gombos in a four-set match 3-6, 2-6, 6-1, 4-6, Kazinform reports.
 
Another Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin was eliminated in the opening round of the 2022 AO by American Tommy Paul.
 
Unlike Skatov and Kukushkin, world number 35 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won his first-round match against American Ernesto Escobedo and will continue to fight in Melbourne. Bublik is set to face 17th-seeded Gael Monfils of France.
 
Kazakhstani archer wins bronze at Asian Archery Championships 2021

18.11.2021, 21:18 77243
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s archers Sergey Khristich won bronze at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Bangladesh, India, Olympic.kz reports.
 
Khristich beat Mohit of India in the Compound Men Bronze event 148:145.
 
It bears to remind that Team Kazakhstan have already collected three medals at the championships. Kazakhstani archers scored silver and bronze in male and female events, respectively.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstani grabs silver at table tennis tournament in Slovenia

08.11.2021, 19:30 106707
Images | kazinform.kz
The WTT Contender Laљko 2021has been wrapped up in Slovenia, Olympic.kz reports.
 
In a decisive match for the first place Kirill Gerasimenko of Kazakhstan lost to Chinese Liang Jingkun 0-4, settling for silver.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
