Kazakh sambo wrestlers bag medals at international tournament

Photo: the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense

Athletes of the Central Army Sports Club of Kazakhstan won bronze medals at the end of the 23rd International A-category Sambo Tournament in the Prizes of the President of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense informed.

Over 300 best sambo fighters of 20 countries participated in the tournament. Baglan Ibragim (U52kg weight division) and Azhar Kenbeil (U60 kg) won two bronze medals.

Our army athletes traditionally demonstrated a high class of wrestling. A distinctive feature of this year's tournament was that it is considered as a test one in the run-up to the 2019 European Games to be hosted by Minsk in June," said Assan Mambetkulov, Head of the sambo team of Kazakhstan's Central Army Sports Club.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.