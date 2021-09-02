Kazakh swimmer grabs Paralympics bronze

Kazakhstani swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali won the bronze medal at the now-running Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

In the final men’s 100 m breaststroke SB13 Zhumagali clocked 1:05.20 to grab bronze.

Thus, Kazakhstani para-athletes have so far won a total of five medals at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, including gold in powerlifting and three silver medals in judo.

It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.