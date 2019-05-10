Kazakh tennis player Rostislav Galfinger wins Tennis Tournament in Kenya

Tennis player Rostislav Galfinger won the ITF Junior G5 international tournament in Kenya, a press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation informed.





In the finals of the tournament, the Kazakh outscored Kenyan Albert Njogu 6:2, 4:6, 6:3.





Prior to the decisive match, the tennis player from Kazakhstan defeated several tennis players from different parts of the world.





ITF Junior is the highest division of tennis competitions among the players under 18.





The status of competitions of the junior round differs: all tournaments are divided into several categories: tennis players who represent any country can apply for competitions of Category A and 1-5; tennis players from the local region of the planet (either the country's tournament, or the tournament of the entire part of the world) can apply for competitions of Category B; teams for competitions under Category C.









