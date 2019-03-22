Система Orphus

Kazakh Zarina Diyas advances in Stuttgart

26.04.2018, 18:26 910
Kazakhstani tennis player and world №52 Zarina Diyas has strolled into the second round of the 2018 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Sports.kz reports.

Qualifier Diyas edged out German Carina Witthoeft in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of the tournament with the prize fund of $816,000.

The 24-year-old Diyas took their head to head rivalry to 3:0.

In the next round she will face the fourth-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.


