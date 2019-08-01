Kazakhstan bags 7 medals at Asia-Oceania Junior Judo Championships

The Asia-Oceania Junior Judo Championships 2019 started in Taipei. On Day 1, the Kazakhstan team won 7 medals, Olympic.kz informs.

Kazakhstan’s Galiya Tynbayeva (48 kg), Akzhol Kaiypkhan (52 kg), and Meruert Sarsenova (57 kg) gained silver.

Bronze medals were taken by Akmaral Nauatbek (48 kg), Damir Bolatbekov (60 kg), Yermek Amangeldy (66 kg), and Aibar Mukyshev (73 kg).

170 judokas of 21 countries are participating in the tournament.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.