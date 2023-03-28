Kazakhstan beats Denmark causing sensation at EURO Qualifiers

Elena Rybakina propelled into the WTA Top 100 women’s doubles rankings this week after the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina propelled into the WTA Top 100 women’s doubles rankings this week after the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships where she played together with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.





2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina retained her 10th spot in the world this week in the singles rankings. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed six spots up to №46.





Iga Swiatek from Poland remains the top tennis female player in the world. Coming in second is Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. American Jessica Pegula rounds out the top 30 of the WTA singles rankings.





As for the women’s doubles rankings, the leader Czech Katerina Siniakova still dominates the rankings. Another Czech Barbora Krejcikova elbowed aside American Coco Gauff, rising to the 2nd spot. Gauff is third.





Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina lost one spot, landing the 26th line. Elena Rybakina stormed into the top 100 of the WTA women’s doubles rankings by leapfrogging 17 spots to №97.