Kazakhstan establishes Arqan tartys Federation

The International Arqan Tartys Federation has been officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





Arqan Tartys or Tug of war was included in the main program of the 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan. Renowned entrepreneur Yerkebulan Ilyassov has been named the president of the Republican Arqan Tartys Federation.





Honored coach of Kazakhstan, athlete Nurlan Zhabayev has been elected as the Federation’s vice-president for development, and director of the Center of National and Equestrian Sports Bakdaulet Sabitov as the president for sports development.





The newly established Federation is to form an Arqan Tartys team for the country at the 5th World Nomad Games to take place in Astana. Qualifying events are to be held in five regions of the country, said the press service of the Federation.