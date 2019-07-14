Kazakhstan partakes in Napoli 2019 Summer Universiade opening ceremony

The 30th Summer Universiade has been officially opened in Naples, Italy, the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan informs.





The opening ceremony took place at Stadio San Paolo. The arena was turned into the Gulf of Naples. World record freediver Mariafelicia Carraturo appeared on the stage as the siren Partenope, the mascot of the Summer Universiade 2019.





The show embodied the world and Italian classics, current trends and realities via special lights, sounds, and fireworks. Around 900 performers were involved in the ceremony.





The Universiade Flame was lit by football player Lorenzo Insigne, captain for Napoli. He hit the ball, which burst into flames and then soared to Mount Vesuvius.





Then Andrea Bocelli sang at the ceremony. This was followed by magnificent fireworks.





94 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the Universiade 2019. The country's swimmers and gymnasts will compete for medals today.





Photo courtesy of Sali Sabirov, the press service of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee





