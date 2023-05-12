10.05.2023, 23:21 1556
Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakh boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov beat Makan Traoré of France in the quarterfinals of the now-running IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakh boxer propelled to the semifinals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 to secure at least a bronze medal. Notably, it is the country’s first medal at the World Championships in Tashkent. Besides, Shymbergenov is the captain of the Kazakh team at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023.
