Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023

From May 11 to 30, the cities of Almaty, Astana and Aktobe will host the VI Kazakhstan Summer Paralympic Games, Kazinform reports.





More than 1,000 athletes from 20 regions of the country will compete in 10 sports at the event, according to the Centre for Training Persons with Physical Disabilities.





The opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Aktobe on May 24 and May 30 respectively.





The goal of the event is to attract disabled people to physical culture and sport.