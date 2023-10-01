28.09.2023, 14:12 11416
Kazakhstan pockets 3rd gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou
Images | t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi
Assem Orynbai and Eduard Yeshchenko brought Kazakhstan the third gold medal in the skeet mixed team final at the now-running 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
The duo scored 40 points beating the Kuwaiti team that earned 35 points.
30.09.2023, 09:40 11186
Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakh Ayan Beissenbayev won the bronze medal finishing third in the men’s individual triathlon competition at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
Beissenbayev clocked 1:52:25 in Swim 1.5km (2 laps), Bike 40km (6 laps), and Run 10km (4 laps).
29.09.2023, 21:34 11041
Kazakhstani fencers 2nd in 2023 Asian Games event
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani fencers lost in the final of the Men’s Epee Team event at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani epee squad made up of Elmir Alimzhanov, Ruslan Kurbanov and Vadim Sharlaimov lost to the Japanese team 35-36 in the Men’s Epee Team Final at the 19th Asian Games.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Elmir Alimzhanov bagged bronze in the epee fencing event at the Asiad.
28.09.2023, 13:10 11576
19th Asian Games: Shooter Zukhra Irnazarova brings 2nd gold for Kazakh team
Images | olympic.kz
Another female shooter of Kazakhstan Zukhra Irnazarova won gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform learned from Olympic.kz.
Irnazarova gathered 560 points in the Women's 10m running target shooting event in China.
North Korean athlete Ri Jiye gathered 554 points and another North Korean shooter Oksim Paek took 551 points.
The Kazakh team has already grabbed 15 medals at the event.
27.09.2023, 19:38 38811
Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin swims to 100m butterfly bronze in Hangzhou
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin brought Kazakhstan another bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Mussin was the third to clock the distance in 51.86 in the Men’s 100m Butterfly event.
Japanese swimmer Katsuhiro Matsumoto grabbed gold at 51.13. Finishing second was Chinese Changhao Wang at 51.24.
Recall that Adilbek Mussin captured bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.
27.09.2023, 15:17 38951
Kazakhstan wins 11th medal at 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou
Assem Orynbai of Kazakhstan won bronze in the women's individual skeet shooting finals at the Asian Games 2023, while another Kazakh shooter Olga Panarina finished fourth, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
As earlier reported, Assem Orynbai, Olga Panarina and Zoya Kravchenko secured the first gold in the team skeet shooting event adding the 11th medal to the country’s tally.
27.09.2023, 11:41 41931
Team Kazakhstan wins first gold at 19th Asian Games
Images | Olympic.kz
Trap shooters Zoya Kravchenko, Assem Orynbay and Olga Panarina brought a gold medal for the national team at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
The athletes showed the best result in a 50-target skeet with the score of 350 and set a record at the Games, leaving behind Chinese (348) and Thai (342) teams.
Thus, Team Kazakhstan grabbed its first gold medal at the Games. The team has already won two silver and seven bronze medals.
The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou till October 8.
27.09.2023, 07:30 43456
Elmir Alimzhanov claims bronze at 2023 Asian Games
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstani Elmir Alimzhanov bagged bronze in the epee fencing event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani lost to Japan’s Koki Kano in the semifinal of the men's epee fencing event of the tournament.
The country has already won nine medals, including two silver medals and seven bronze medals.
The 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou is to run through October 8.
26.09.2023, 16:23 40911
Nurlykhan Sharkhan brings Kazakhstan another medal at 2023 Asian Games
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Nurlykhan Sharkhan settled for a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
Nurlykhan Sharkhan of Kazakhstan hauled the men’s 100kg bronze after outperforming his South Korean opponent Jong-Hoon Won.
The country has already won eight medals, including two silver medals and six bronze medals.
