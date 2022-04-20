Система Orphus

Kazakhstan pockets silver at Challenge MONAL 2022

18.04.2022, 14:50 1271
Images | KAZINFORM
Kazakhstani epee fencer Ruslan Kurbanov won the silver medal at the now-running Challenge MONAL - Paris World Cup – Individual & Team, Olympic.kz reads.
 
In the semifinals Kurbanov defeated French Alexander Bardanet with a score of 15:13. In the final Kurbanov lost to Nelson Lopez Portier of France with a score of 15:11 to get silver. 
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan pockets 3 bronze at Asian Junior Judo Cup

11.04.2022, 17:37 4741
Images | Olympic.kz

Kazakh female judokas secured three bronze medals at the Asian Junior Judo Cup held in Tashkent, Olympic.kz reads.

Uldana Ussein, Samalai Yergaliyeva, and Kymbat Seitmakhanbet won bronze medals in the women’s 57 kg, 63 kg and 78 kg weight categories.

Source: Kazinform

Gennady Golovkin leaves for Japan

31.03.2022, 09:50 8271
Images | Sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin "GGG" (41-1-1, 36 КО) has left for Japan for a bout against Ryota Murata of Japan (16-2, 13 КО), Sports.kz reads.
 

See you soon, Japan!," the Instagram post of Golovkin reads.

 
As earlier reported, the bout for the WBA Super, IBF, and IBO Middleweight World Titles is slated for April 9 in Japan.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakh athletes to compete at taekwondo tournaments in Tehran

04.03.2022, 14:21 18636
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners are expected to take part in three international tournaments in Tehran, Iran, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.
 
Iran will play host to the Asian Taekwondo Clubs Championships on 4-5 March, the traditional Fajr Open Tournament on 6-9 March and the Asian Taekwondo Federation President's Cup on 10-14 March.
 
30 taekwondo practitioners will represent Kazakhstan at these upcoming events.
 
Smaiyl Duisebai
 
Nurlan Myrzabayev
 
Bekzhan Nusnalim
 
Abdurakhman Maripov
 
Kaisar Kydyraliuly
 
Rakhat Rakym
 
Ilyas Zharylgasov
 
Madi Amanbai
 
Aituar Shaikenov
 
Meirzhan Abdulla
 
Daler Akhmet
 
Sapargali Abdirashev
 
Eldar Birimbai
 
Erasyl Arapbai
 
Madi Aubakir
 
Aziret Duisenbek
 
Amanbol Begimbetov
 
Zhasurbek Klychov
 
Dias Aiymkulov
 
Zhansel Deniz
 
Amina Nurgazykyzy
 
Aidana Yedilbayeva
 
Nurai Baurzhanova
 
Mariya Sevostyanova
 
Zhadyra Khairullina
 
Nurai Khussainova
 
Aigul Yelubai
 
Rita Bakisheva
 
Askar Utegen
 
Nuriza Turarova
 
Kazakhstan's Rakparov competes in Individual Gundersen Large Hill 10km race in Beijing

15.02.2022, 18:09 29341
Kazakhstani Chingiz Rakparov competed in the Individual Gundersen Large Hill 10km race of the Olympic Nordic Combined at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
 
The event took place at the Zhangiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center. Rakparov was placed 43rd after clocking the distance in 34:48.5.
 
Recall that the Kazakhstani athlete was ranked 38th in the Ski Jumping Competition of the Olympic Nordic Combined.
 
Chingiz Rakparov made history becoming the first Kazakhstani athlete to compete in the Olympic Nordic Combined event at the Olympic Games.
 
The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.
 
3 Kazakh short track speed skaters qualify for Olympic quarerfinal

11.02.2022, 19:46 41121
Images | NOC | Sabirov
Kazakhstan's three athletes qualified for the Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating Quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
Kazakhstan's short track speed skater Adil Galiakhmetov clocked the distance in 40.722 seconds finishing second in Heat 2 of the Men's 500m.
 
Denis Nikisha and Abzal Azhgaliyev came first in Heat 4 and 6, respectively.
 
All athletes are to vie in the quarterfinals of the Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating at the 2022 Bejing Olympics.
 
The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.
 
In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.
 
Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani skiers compete in Men's 15km Classic event

11.02.2022, 15:00 41231
Images | NOC | Semenov
Vitaliy Pukhkalo and Yevgeniy Velichko of Kazakhstan took part in the Men's 15km Classic event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
 
Iivo Niskanen clinched gold for Finland. Russian Alexander Bolshunov took home silver. Johannes Klaebo of Norway settled for bronze.
 
As for Kazakhstani skiers, Pukhkalo clocked the distance in 40:39.6 finishing 25th. Velichko was ranked 40th after covering the distance in 41:27.3.
 
The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow

10.02.2022, 20:03 45201
Images | Akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is in Moscow for a working visit held a meeting with President of Russian Vladimir Putin, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The two heads of state discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations and key issues of interaction at the regional level.
 
The Kazakh President thanked the Russian leader for the invitation to visit Moscow and traditional hospitality.
 
The two leaders noted with content the successful development of multilateral contacts and confirmed mutual desire to deepen the political, economic, trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties.
 

During the upcoming talks we plan to hold an exchange of views on an entire range of current issues that are of strategic interest to both states," said Tokayev.

 
The Russian Head also stated his intention to step up the economic interaction between the two countries.
 

I'm pleased to reiterate that Russia is a large trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, with both countries actively cooperating within international platforms. We also cooperate within large international organizations beyond the post-Soviet space. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. A whole range of serious events is planned. I am sure that they will benefit our business, humanitarian ties. There is room for improvement as there are joint projects in space, energy, and mechanical engineering," said Putin.

 
During the meeting, both Presidents paid special attention to the cooperation in the education sphere. Taking into account the demand for highly qualified specialists in engineering and technology the agreements to expand the network of branches of leading Russian universities in Kazakhstan and to train specialists through the Bolashak program in Russia were reached.
 
Following the talks, a number of documents in education, railway transport, digitalization, space exploration, and preparation of atomic energy specialists were signed.
 
4 Kazakhstani skiers competed in women's 10km classic race at 2022 Winter Olympic Games

10.02.2022, 16:40 45336
Images | NOC | Kazangapov
Four Kazakhstani athletes vied in the Women's Cross-County Skiing Classic Style 10km during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Bejing, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
Angelina Shuryga of Kazakhstan clocked the distance 32:08.8 finishing 52nd in the Women's Cross-Country Skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She was followed by her compatriot Kseniya Shalygina with a time of 32.09.9.
 
Another Kazakhstanis Nadezhda Stepashkina and Valeriya Tyuleneva came 57th and 59th, respectively.
 
Norway's Therese Johaug has won the gold medal in the women's 10km classic. Finnish Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Parmakoski took silver and bronze medals, respectively.
 
The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.
 
34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
 
