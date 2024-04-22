18.04.2024, 19:30 6261
Kazakhstan reveals uniforms for 2024 Paris
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has revealed the uniforms its athletes will wear at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The special commission made up of representatives of media, public organizations and athletes was established. The first version is the uniform of our flag bearers Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Nadezhda Dubovitskaya. It’s a several-kit uniform complemented with the men’s national headpiece Borik and the bride’s national headpiece Saukele, said Yerbol Myrzabossynov, chairman of the committee for sports and physical culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan, during a session of the social and cultural development committee of the Majilis.
15 organizations took part in the competition for the best outfits for the Paris Summer Olympics for Kazakhstani athletes in two stages.
The Kazakhstani athletes parade kit for 2024 Olympics with a tubeteika and a diadem was also presented to the Majilis deputies. There will be also an outfit for medal ceremonies.
Kazakhstani athletes are to be provided with a separate Spanish-made uniform for training.
19.04.2024, 22:22 6081
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina advances to semis of WTA 500 tournament in Germany
Images | ktf.kz
World No.4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached to the semifinal of the 2024 Porsche Grand Prix Open in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy, ranked 14th in the world, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the WTA Stuttgart Open 2024.
The Kazakhstani is to face off against the winner of the match Iga Świątek of Poland vs Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in the semifinal of the tournament.
19.04.2024, 09:48 8136
Rowers earn 34th Olympic quota for Kazakhstan
Images | Оlympic.kz
Rowers Sergey Emelyanov and Timur Khaidarov claimed another 2024 Paris Olympic Games berth in men’s 500m canoeing, Kazinform News Agency learned from Schrödinger Sports Telegram channel.
As the press service of the National Olympic Committee informed, the Kazakh rowing team is competing in the 2024 ACC Canoe Sprint Asian Championships & Olympic Qualifier being held in Tokyo, Japan, from April 18 to 23.
Emelyanov and Khaidarov finished first in men’s canoe double 500-meter final (01:44.213) and earned the only quota in this program.
Kazakhstan now has 34 Olympic quotas in 14 sports.
18.04.2024, 20:26 6461
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advances to quarterfinal of WTA Stuttgart Open
Images | ktf.kz
World number 4 Elena Rybakina advanced at the 2024 Porsche Grand Prix Open in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, ranked 19th in the world, 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 in Round of 16 of the WTA Stuttgart Open.
The Kazakhstani is to take on next the winner of the match between Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.
17.04.2024, 08:04 10241
Olympic flame for Paris 2024 Summer Games lit in Ancient Olympia
Images | Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe
The Olympic flame that will be burning for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games started its journey after being ignited at the birthplace of the Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece on Tuesday during a traditional ceremony, Xinhua reports.
Actress Mary Mina, in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, lit the torch using a backup flame instead of a concave mirror due to cloudy skies before the 2,500-year-old Temple of Hera, a goddess in ancient Greek mythology.
Approximately 600 torchbearers will carry the Olympic flame over some 5,000km across Greece, passing through dozens of cities and archaeological sites, according to the Hellenic Olympic Committee.
The flame will be handed over to the Paris 2024 organizers on April 26 at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, the venue of the first modern Olympics in 1896.
The following day, it will board Belem, a French three-masted vessel that was launched in 1896, on Piraeus port.
08.04.2024, 12:42 19286
Kazakhstan wins gold at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup opening leg
Kazakhstan grabbed gold at the opening leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.
Team Kazakhstan won the gold medal in Team Acrobatic at the opening leg scoring 213.7801 followed by hosts team China with 205.0300 points and Australia with 196.6266.
Two days ago, Kazakhstan took silver in technical routine.
Team Kazakhstan consists of Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Eteri Kakutia, Nargiza Bolatova, Arina Myasnikova, Anna Pavletsova, Jacklin Yakimova, Jania Jiengazy and Xenia Makarova.
It is noteworthy, that girls added the fifth medal to the country’s tally.
The World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 series has four legs, including Beijing, Paris, Markham, and the Super Final in Budapest.
03.04.2024, 12:15 29901
Astana Qazaqstan Team rider finishes 2nd in Itzulia Basque Country Stage 2
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Samuele Battistella of Astana Qazaqstan Team took the second podium place on Stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country with a finish in the town of Kanbo. The stage ended with a sprint from a group of forty riders; Battistella launched a good sprint, but it was just not enough for the victory, Team’s official website reports.
I felt quite good today, and in general, in the last few days, so I was motivated to fight for high places at this stage. The final sprint was quite chaotic and nervous, and at some point, I found myself blocked. I had to look for a way forward, slightly missed the right moment to open the sprint. In the end I got a second place. However, I feel that my form is improving, and there is motivation and a desire to fight for something good in the next stages. We’ll see how things develop", - said Samuele Battistella.
Following today’s Stage Two Battistella moved up to 26th place in the overall standings.
01.04.2024, 20:10 30106
Kazakhstan’s Aibota Yertaikyzy hauls 3 medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix Thiais 2024
Images | Olympic.kz
Aibota Yertaikyzy of Kazakhstan has claimed three medals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix event in Thiais, France, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan National Olympics Committee.
The Kazakhstani claimed silver in the exercises with the hoop and the ribbon as well as bronze in the exercise with the ball.
29.03.2024, 15:46 35891
Rybakina fights off Azarenka to make second straight Miami final
Images | ktf.kz
World No.4 Elena Rybakina advanced to her fourth final of the season after defeating No.27 seed Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2) in the semifinals of the Miami Open on Thursday. Rybakina improved to 4-0 over Azarenka and is now 22-3 on the 2024 season, KTF press-service reports.
Rybakina has enjoyed an outstanding start to her season on the hard courts, with titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and her first WTA 1000 final of the year in Doha. Last year, Rybakina was a win away from sweeping the Sunshine Double, falling to Petra Kvitova 7-6(14), 6-2 in the Miami final. She is just the third player in the last 10 years to make back-to-back Miami finals, joining Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty, the youngest player to do so since Maria Sharapova in 2005-2006.
Last year it was different conditions, I was coming from Indian Wells, a lot of wins," Rybakina said. "This year it's much different. I was not expecting honestly to be in the final, because I was not prepared that well for this tournament.
But really happy that I managed to battle through all these matches and be in the final again."
Rybakina will face American Danielle Collins in the final on Saturday.
