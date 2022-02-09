Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik claims first-ever ATP title in Montpellier

Images | Akorda.kz

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games, which took place at the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest), Akorda press service reports.

Along with the Kazakhstan's leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the presidents of Argentina, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ecuador, the Emir of Qatar, the Prime Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Mongolia, Pakistan, the King of Cambodia, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the Prince of Monaco, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, the Princess of Thailand, the UN Secretary General, the IOC President, the WHO Director General, the SCO Secretary General, as well as a number of other foreign officials became guests of the ceremony.

The flag-bearers of Kazakhstan became short-track athlete Abzal Azhgaliyev and speed skater Yekaterina Aidova. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Kazakhstan's athletes.





Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the XXIV Winter Olympic Games open on Friday night. After that grandiose fireworks lit up the sky over the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest).

In his speech at the opening ceremony International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach greeted the athletes and officials and congratulated the Chinese friends on the Chinese Lunar Year. He also thanked the organizers and volunteers for their work.

Kazakhstan national team consists of 34 athletes who have won 87 licenses. They will compete in 8 sports: cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating and short track.

In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.



