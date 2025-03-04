Kazakhstan’s artistic swimmer Viktor Druzin grabs gold in men’s free solo at World Cup opener

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin clinched a stunning Men’s Free Solo gold at the opening leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.





Viktor Druzin of Kazakhstan returned to the top of the podium, clinching the gold medal in the Men’s Free Solo with a score of 127.2000.





Marios Kritsas of Greece took silver with 126.6701, while bronze went to his compatriot Stylianos Fouskis who finished on 123.9413.





Earlier, Eduard Kim of Kazakhstan won a silver medal in the Men Solo Technical after scoring 213.8167 points at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 in Paris, France.