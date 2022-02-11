Система Orphus

Kazakhstan's short track speed skater Adil Galiakhmetov 8th Men's 1500 Final

09.02.2022, 20:26 4276
Kazakhstan's short track speed skater Adil Galiakhmetov 8th Men's 1500 Final
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan's Adil Galiakhmetov came eighth in the Final of the Men's 1500m Short Track Speed Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

South Korean Hwang Dae-Heon won the gold medal in the Men's 1500m competition. Canadian Steven Dubois earned the silver medal and Semion Elistratov of the ROC took the bronze.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow

10.02.2022, 20:03 1396
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow
Images | Akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is in Moscow for a working visit held a meeting with President of Russian Vladimir Putin, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The two heads of state discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations and key issues of interaction at the regional level.
 
The Kazakh President thanked the Russian leader for the invitation to visit Moscow and traditional hospitality.
 
The two leaders noted with content the successful development of multilateral contacts and confirmed mutual desire to deepen the political, economic, trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties.
 

During the upcoming talks we plan to hold an exchange of views on an entire range of current issues that are of strategic interest to both states," said Tokayev.

 
The Russian Head also stated his intention to step up the economic interaction between the two countries.
 

I'm pleased to reiterate that Russia is a large trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, with both countries actively cooperating within international platforms. We also cooperate within large international organizations beyond the post-Soviet space. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. A whole range of serious events is planned. I am sure that they will benefit our business, humanitarian ties. There is room for improvement as there are joint projects in space, energy, and mechanical engineering," said Putin.

 
During the meeting, both Presidents paid special attention to the cooperation in the education sphere. Taking into account the demand for highly qualified specialists in engineering and technology the agreements to expand the network of branches of leading Russian universities in Kazakhstan and to train specialists through the Bolashak program in Russia were reached.
 
Following the talks, a number of documents in education, railway transport, digitalization, space exploration, and preparation of atomic energy specialists were signed.
 
4 Kazakhstani skiers competed in women's 10km classic race at 2022 Winter Olympic Games

10.02.2022, 16:40 1466
4 Kazakhstani skiers competed in women's 10km classic race at 2022 Winter Olympic Games
Images | NOC | Kazangapov
Four Kazakhstani athletes vied in the Women's Cross-County Skiing Classic Style 10km during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Bejing, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
Angelina Shuryga of Kazakhstan clocked the distance 32:08.8 finishing 52nd in the Women's Cross-Country Skiing event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She was followed by her compatriot Kseniya Shalygina with a time of 32.09.9.
 
Another Kazakhstanis Nadezhda Stepashkina and Valeriya Tyuleneva came 57th and 59th, respectively.
 
Norway's Therese Johaug has won the gold medal in the women's 10km classic. Finnish Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Parmakoski took silver and bronze medals, respectively.
 
The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.
 
34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
 
Bublik of Kazakhstan advances at int'l doubles tennis tournament in the Netherlands

09.02.2022, 17:15 4411
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan paired with Aslan Karatsev of Russia has advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP-500 Rotterdam Open doubles, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
Bublik and Karatsev upset South African Raven Klaasen and Japanese Ben McLachlan 4-6, 6-4 (11-9) in the 1/8 finals of the Rotterdam Open doubles.
 
The match lasted for 1 hour and 17 minutes.
 
Kazakhstan's biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya-Sheporenko qualifies for Olympic pursuit

07.02.2022, 20:16 11221
Kazakhstan's biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya-Sheporenko qualifies for Olympic pursuit
Images | NOC | Sabirov
Kazakhstan's biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya-Sheporenko finished 44th in the women's 15km pursuit race at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
With one missed shot adding a minute to the total time Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya-Sheporenko finished 44th in the biathlon women's 15km individual event at Beijing 2022. She was among 60 biathletes to qualify for the 10km pursuit race for women set to take place on February 13.
 
Germany's Denise Herrmann raced to an Olympic Winter Games gold medal. Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France hauled silver and Marte Olsbu Roiseland of Norway bronze.
 
2022 Winter Olympics: Kazakhstan's Morozova and Aidova 14th and 18th in women's 1500m speed skating

07.02.2022, 18:12 11446
2022 Winter Olympics: Kazakhstan's Morozova and Aidova 14th and 18th in women's 1500m speed skating
Images | NOC|Vladislav Semenov
Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Morozova and Yekaterina Aidova finished 14th and 18th, respectively, in the Women's 1500m Speed Skating event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Aidova finished the distance in 1:59.01 and Morozova - 1:56.85 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
 
The two are to compete in the Women's 1000m event at the Beijing Olympic Games due to take place on February 17.
 
The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China from February 4 through 20.
 
Kazakhstan's national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.
 
In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.
 
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik claims first-ever ATP title in Montpellier

07.02.2022, 07:17 11601
Kazakhstan's highest ranked ATP player Alexander Bublik won his first-ever ATP title in Montpellier by shocking former champion Alexander Zverev on Sunday, 6 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
 
24-year-old Bublik devastated world number three Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in 1h 16 minutes.
 
The Kazakhstani hit eight aces and won 86% of his first-serve points taking the head to head rivalry with Zverev to 2-0. Last year Bublik routed Zverev in Rotterdam.
 
On his way to the Open Sud de France title Bublik eliminated Tallon Griekspoor, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 2nd-seed Roberto Bautista Agut and Filip Krajinovic.
 
Today Alexander Bublik is expected to rise to his career-high ATP ranking of 31st.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games

04.02.2022, 20:32 19056
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games
Images | Akorda.kz
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games, which took place at the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest), Akorda press service reports.
 
Along with the Kazakhstan's leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the presidents of Argentina, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ecuador, the Emir of Qatar, the Prime Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Mongolia, Pakistan, the King of Cambodia, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the Prince of Monaco, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, the Princess of Thailand, the UN Secretary General, the IOC President, the WHO Director General, the SCO Secretary General, as well as a number of other foreign officials became guests of the ceremony.
 
The flag-bearers of Kazakhstan became short-track athlete Abzal Azhgaliyev and speed skater Yekaterina Aidova. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Kazakhstan's athletes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the XXIV Winter Olympic Games open on Friday night. After that grandiose fireworks lit up the sky over the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest).
 
In his speech at the opening ceremony International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach greeted the athletes and officials and congratulated the Chinese friends on the Chinese Lunar Year. He also thanked the organizers and volunteers for their work.
 
Kazakhstan national team consists of 34 athletes who have won 87 licenses. They will compete in 8 sports: cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating and short track.
 
In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan announces its roster for Davis Cup Qualifier against Norway

04.02.2022, 16:11 19056
The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has revealed the roster of its national team for the upcoming Davis Cup Qualifier 1st round encounter against Norway, Kazinform has learnt from the KTF's press service.
 
The roster includes world number 35 Alexander Bublik, world number 166 Mikhail Kukushkin, world number 180 Dmitry Popko, ATP doubles number 35 Andrey Golubev and ATP doubles number 67 Aleksandr Nedovyesov.
 
Kazakhstan vs Norway Davis Cup Qualifier is set to take place between 4 and 5 March 2022 at the Oslo Tennis Arena in Oslo.
 
