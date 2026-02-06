Kazakhstan signs host country agreement for 2029 Winter Asian Games

Images | olympic.kz

The Winter Asian Games are returning to Kazakhstan in nearly two decades, after the host country agreement has been signed in Milan confirming Kazakhstan as the host of the 2029 Games, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The host country agreement was signed between the Olympic Council of Asia and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan at a ceremony attended by the Committee’s President Gennady Golovkin.





In 2022, the Olympic Council of Asia originally awarded the rights to host the 2029 Winter Asian Games to Saudi Arabia. Last month, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia announced the suspension of the 2029 Winter Asian Games for an indefinite period.