05.02.2026, 19:50 5121
Kazakhstan signs host country agreement for 2029 Winter Asian Games
Images | olympic.kz
The Winter Asian Games are returning to Kazakhstan in nearly two decades, after the host country agreement has been signed in Milan confirming Kazakhstan as the host of the 2029 Games, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The host country agreement was signed between the Olympic Council of Asia and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan at a ceremony attended by the Committee’s President Gennady Golovkin.
In 2022, the Olympic Council of Asia originally awarded the rights to host the 2029 Winter Asian Games to Saudi Arabia. Last month, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia announced the suspension of the 2029 Winter Asian Games for an indefinite period.
relevant news
03.02.2026, 20:58 20636
2029 Asian Winter Games moved to Almaty - OCA
Images | Xinhua
The 2029 Asian Winter Games will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Xinhua reports, citing the Olympic Council of Asia.
The event was originally scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.
The OCA and Kazakhstan are set to formalize the agreement by signing the Host City Contract Thursday in Milan, Italy.
Saudi Arabia was awarded the hosting rights in 2022. However, last month, a joint statement from the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the OCA announced the event had been indefinitely postponed.
02.02.2026, 16:35 28631
Kazakhstan's Bakbergenova pockets gold at international wrestling tournament
Images | olympic.kz
Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan’s women’s wrestling team captured gold at the Ivan Yarygin Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Bakbergenova claimed victory in the women’s 72 kg weight category, defeating Mongolia’s Zorigt Bolortungalag in the final. Bronze medals were awarded to Nurzat Nurtaeva of Kyrgyzstan and Russia’s Kseniia Burakova.
It is worth noting that earlier in the tournament, Laura Almaganbetova (55 kg) and Viktoriia Khusainova (59 kg) finished in second place.
01.02.2026, 09:12 35726
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Short Track Junior World Championships
Images | olympic.kz
The junior short track team of Kazakhstan earned a bronze medal at the ISU Short Track Junior World Championships in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Polina Omelchuk, Nuria Alpysbay, Guldana Zhalmukhan, and Anastasia Galechina represented Kazakhstan in the Group A finals, winning the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m relay.
South Korea claimed gold, while China took home silver.
31.01.2026, 18:59 40241
Rybakina resists Sabalenka to reign at Australian Open
Images | olympic.kz
Elena Rybakina delivered a thunderous display to dismantle firm favourite Aryna Sabalenka and win a maiden Australian Open title on Saturday, turning the tables on the world number one in their Melbourne Park final rematch from three years ago, reuters.com reports.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina on her triumph in the Australian Open 2026 final, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his message, the Head of State praised Elena Rybakina’s sporting achievement.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely congratulated Elena Rybakina on her outstanding sporting success — a brilliant victory at the Australian Open. He stressed she once again convincingly demonstrated her perfect technique and will to win, achieving a result admired by the entire global tennis community.
26.01.2026, 20:21 63876
Kazakhstan's Kurmangaliyev pockets 2 medals at WTT Youth Star Contender in Qatar
Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan claimed two medals at the international WTT Youth Star Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the singles event, Kurmangaliyev won five matches and progressed to the semifinals, where he lost to India’s Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, a silver medalist at the World Youth Team Championships. As a result, the Kazakhstani table tennis player claimed a bronze medal.
Kurmangaliyev also claimed third place in the doubles event, representing Kazakhstan alongside Lithuania’s Ignas Sisanovas.
23.01.2026, 21:10 87231
Kazakhstan’s Gorodko enters World Cup Moguls top 5 in two events
Images | olympic.kz
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has released an interim ranking of the top athletes in the Freestyle Moguls World Cup, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the women’s competition, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko has moved into the overall top ten following the completed stages of the season.
In the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gorodko stands 5th in moguls with 150 points and 5th in parallel moguls with 45 points.
Gorodko is placed sixth in the overall World Cup standings with a total of 195 points.
Notably, three World Cup stages are still scheduled after the Olympic Games, with one set to take place in Almaty.
23.01.2026, 09:10 86986
Alexandra Skorokhodova of Kazakhstan claims gold at Alpine Skiing Tournament in Italy
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Skorokhodova claimed victory at the FIS Alpine Skiing Tournament held in Pozza di Fassa, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Skorokhodova won the gold medal in the women’s slalom with a time of 1:39.67.
Spain’s June Iturbe Garitano Iturbe took silver, followed by American Emma Guggenheimer in third.
21.01.2026, 18:35 97866
Nazerke Bolatbek earns bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Qatar
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Nazerke Bolatbek claimed a bronze medal in the U-13 category at the major international WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Doha, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the tournament, the Kazakhstani athlete recorded three victories before her run came to an end in the semifinals, where she was defeated by Egypt’s Zaki Malak.
The WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Doha is one of the major international youth competitions, attracting promising table tennis players from various countries and serving as an important platform for young talents to gain international experience.
