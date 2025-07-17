This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins 13 medals at U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek
relevant news
Kazakhstan shines at Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships, wins medal count
Kazakh Omarkhanov storms into Wimbledon Juniors doubles quarterfinals
Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships
Kazakh weightlifter breaks record at Asian Junior and Youth Championships
Kira Danilova claims gold at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025
Kazakhstan's Prozorova claims 2 medals at 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships
- Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) - 194 (89+105)
- Qiuyi Rao (China) - 187 (86+101)
- Marjona Abdumutalova (Uzbekistan) - 182 (80+102)
- Chen Guan Ling (Taipei) - 209 (93+116)
- Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) - 194 (89+105)
- Hà Thị Xiên (Vietnam) - 193 (87+106)
2025 Wimbledon: Rybakina moves confidently into third round
Kazakhstan claims gold at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025
