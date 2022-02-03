Система Orphus

Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev to participate in WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis

02.02.2022, 16:44 421
Alan Kurmangaliyev will represent Kazakhstan at the WTT Youth Star Contender in Tunis, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.
 
Kurmangaliyev will vie against other table tennis players from 25 countries in singles and doubles events.
 
The prize fund of the upcoming tournament totals $15,000.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches 2nd round of tennis tournament in France

01.02.2022, 15:15 2226
Kazakhstan's top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the second round of the professional tennis tournament - the Open Sud de France - held in Montpellier, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakhstani needed one hour and 47 minutes to defeat Dutch Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of the tournament.

Bublik hit 20 aces, made six double faults and saved one break point of nine.

The Kazakhstani is next to take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France or Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.

 
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances to Australian Open final

27.01.2022, 11:32 12111
Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the final of the Australian Open doubles, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
 
Danilina and Haddad Maia upset No.2 seeds Japanese Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the semifinal of the Australian Open doubles 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. The match lasted for 2 hours and 18 minutes. The Kazakh-Brazilian tandem is to take on world No.1 seeds in doubles Czech Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the final.
 
Notably, the Kazakh-Brazilian duo has scored their ninth victory in a row in the season.
 
Sagandykova of Kazakhstan fails in Australian Open junior event

26.01.2022, 16:16 15956
Aruzhan Sagandykova of Kazakhstan paired with Ekaterina Khayrutdinova of Russia lost in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-Russian tandem lost to Canadian duo Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 2-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles.

Aruzhan Sagandykova is the first Kazakhstani to make it to the third round of the Australian Open Juniors.

 
Kazakh Sagandykova eases into Australian Open Juniors quarterfinal

25.01.2022, 14:43 18831
For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan the country's tennis player stormed into the 3rd round at the Australian Open Juniors 2022, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service.
 
The 17-year-old Sagandykova and Russia's Ekaterina Khayrutdinova in the 2nd round crashed Greece's Michaela Laki and Dimitra Pavlou with a score of 6:3, 6:3.
 
In the quarterfinal they will play vs winners of the match between Lucie Havlickova/Dominika Salkova and Kayla Cross/Victoria Mboko.
 
Kazakhstani Danilina storms into Australian Open 2022 semis

25.01.2022, 12:48 18921
Images | kazinform.kz
Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Rebecca Peterson and Anastasia Potapova in the women's doubles quarterfinal match at the Australian Open 2022, Kazinform reports.
 
The match ended with a score of 4:6, 7:5, 6:3, the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service details.
 
In the semifinal Danilina and Maia will play vs No.2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara. 10 days ago the Kazakhstan-Brazilian duo crashed them at the tournament in Sydney.
 
Notably, Anna Danilina became the country's first female tennis player to reach the semifinal at the Australian Open 2022.
 
Kazakhstan cyclist 2nd in race in UAE

24.01.2022, 20:40 21676
Kazakhstan's Rinata Sultanova claimed the podium after coming second in the cycling race in the UAE, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
The Kazakhstan finished second at the Al Nazwa Cycling Challenge 2022 in Sharjah, UAE.
 
Kazakh President, members of Olympic and Paralympic teams meet

21.01.2022, 18:55 30411
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the members of the national Olympic and Paralympic teams of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
Addressing those present the President said that the forthcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games will become a milestone event for all sport fans, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State stressed that the best athletes of Kazakhstan will represent there our country. He expressed hope that they will live up to the expectations invested in them.
 
The President reminded that Kazakhstanis sportsmen decently performed at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games sweeping two gold, four silver and four bronze medals. Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokasheva, Yelena Khrustalyova, Denis ten, Yulia Galysheva, who marked a place for themselves in the history books, have strengthened sense of pride in our people for their country with their triumphing victories.
 
Following the meeting the Head of State handed flag bearer of the Olympic team Abzal Azhgaliyev and captain of the Paralympic team Alexander Gerlitz the State Flag of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished athletes success in the forthcoming Olympic Games to fly the country's flag standing on the podium and strengthen the country's standing.
 
Kazakhstan presents new Olympic outfits for Beijing 2022

20.01.2022, 17:38 31001
Images | NOC
The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan represented the new Olympic outfits for Beijing 2022 ahead. For the first time ever in the history of modern Kazakhstan it will feature the country's name in Kazakh as QAZAQSTAN, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.
 
The team's outfits are made by Kazakhstani ZIBROO company. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics' award, ceremonies uniforms were created by Dmitry Shishkin, a menswear designer and founder of Russia's SHISHKIN brand. Creative work lasted for more than a year.
 
