Kazakhstani boxers learn their spots in latest WBA rankings

The match between FC Astana and FC Dinamo Tbilisi in the first leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League at the Astana Arena ended in a draw, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.





The Kazakh squad confidently dominated the game from the first minutes of the match. The confidence paid off. Abat Aimbetov put the hosts on the scoreboard netting the ball in the 11th minute of the match.





Midfielder Gabriel Sigua tied the score for FC Dinamo Tbilisi scoring his goal in the 57th minute of the game.





Both teams tried to snatch the initiative and score another goal until the referee ended the second half.





The second leg match will take place in Tbilisi on July 19.