Kazakhstani gymnast wins 3 bronze medals at int'l tournament in Moscow

Italian rider Gianni Moscon is set to join Team Astana, where the 27-year-old individual time trial and one-day race specialist will ride in the colours of the Kazakh team in 2022 and 2023, the Team’s official website reads.

After six years spent in one team, I am going to take a serious step in my career. I think that this is a kind of challenge for me, motivation to keep on growing, and a new experience that I am sure will be successful. Over the years, I have managed to accumulate a lot of experience, and now I would like to use it to the fullest in a new team, in a new environment. In my first season in Astana, I hope to be as useful as possible to the team and, of course, I will strive to achieve some personal successes. I hope that I will be able to perform in the best possible way at the races of the highest level. Together with the new team, General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov, the coaches and sports directors, we still have to discuss and make plans for the new season. There are a lot of big and important races on the calendar, so I hope that I can prove myself and achieve some serious results", said Gianni Moscon.

Gianni Moscon is well-known for his attacking style of racing which brought him many important results, both in one-day and stage races. Signing his first neo-pro contract back in 2016 after a number of impressive wins (Piccolo Giro di Lombardia, road race of the U23 Italian National Championships, Trofeo Citta di San Vendemiano), Moscon has continued to achieve impressive results in the WorldTour.

In 2016, the Italian won the General Classification of the Arctic Race of Norway and finished third at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, and in 2017 he won the Italian National Championships Individual Time Trial title and took a solid third place at Il Lombardia. In 2018, Moscon became back to back Italian ITT champion, won Giro della Toscana, Coppa Agostoni and the overall standings of the Tour de Guanxi.

This season, Moscon has continued to deliver victories, with two stage wins at the Tour of the Alps and victory at the GP Lugano.

We are pleased to welcome Gianni Moscon, a very strong and versatile rider, to our team. As well as being suited to one-day races and individual time trials, Gianni is a reliable team rider who can provide powerful support for the team’s Grand Tour leaders. After six years in the same team, we hope that this move to Astana will allow Gianni to further develop as a rider, especially as he is still young, and will inspire him and help him to unlock his rich potential even more. The transfer of Gianni Moscon is an unconditional strengthening of the team’s position, both in one-day races and the Grand Tours, for the next two seasons", said Alexandr Vinokurov, the team’s 2022 General Manager.











