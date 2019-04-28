Kazakhstan's national team wins 18 medals at 2018 Asian Games

18 medals were won by Kazakhstani athletes at the 2018 Summer Asian Games in Indonesia, KazTag reports with a reference to an official website of the sports forum.





Kazakhstan ranks 12th in the table of medals. China tops the table, it is followed by Japan and South Korea.





On August 22, bronze medals were won by rower Alexandr Kulikov, the men's team of epee fencers Dmitryi Alexanin, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov and Elmir Alimzhanov, as well as the women's saber fencing team - Aigerim Sarybay, Aibike Khabibullina, Tatyana Prikhodko and Tamara Pochekutova. Another bronze medal was gained by taekwondo fighter Nurlan Myrzabayev.





So, the national team of Kazakhstan have 1 gold, 5 silver and 12 bronze medals.









