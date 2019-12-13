Moldir Mekenbayeva wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championships

This year Jiu-Jitsu World Championships was held in the city of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

An outstanding Kazakhstani athlete Moldir Mekenbayeva won a gold medal of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu World Championships.

It is worth noting that recently she has got a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.