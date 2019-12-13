Система Orphus

Moldir Mekenbayeva wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championships

22.11.2019, 18:59 4186
This year Jiu-Jitsu World Championships was held in the city of Abu Dhabi, UAE.
 
An outstanding Kazakhstani athlete Moldir Mekenbayeva won a gold medal of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu World Championships.
 
It is worth noting that recently she has got a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
 
 
