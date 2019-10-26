Paris 2024 unveils new Olympic and Paralympic games emblem

The organising committee for the Olympic and Paralympic games Paris 2024 has unveiled its new emblem, official website of the Committee informs.

The new design brings together three iconic symbols connected to sport, the Games and France – the gold medal, the Olympic and Paralympic flames, and Marianne.

International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission Chair for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 , Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, said: "I congratulate Paris 2024 on the launch of their new emblem. It perfectly reflects their vision and desire to put people at the heart of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The combination of the gold medal, the Olympic flame and Marianne brings together the values, history and French touch that will make these Olympic Games truly special. I believe that this innovative design will be quickly recognised around the world and be a wonderful calling card for the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

The emblem embraces the shape and colour of the most beautiful medal of all to express one of the core values of sport: striving for excellence. That same commitment also informs every step that Paris 2024 is taking in organising the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, so that it can fulfil the pledges it has made to stage a different, grounded, sustainable and inclusive Games.

For the first time, the emblem will be the same for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, only differentiated by the Olympic rings or Paralympic agitos, which will appear underneath. The logo also pays tribute to Paris as the host city of the Games, as its pure, understated lines and its original typeface take their inspiration from Art Deco, the first complete artistic movement, which reached its height at the 1924 Games in Paris. It expresses just how proud the country is to be welcoming the world to its capital city in 2024.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.