25.04.2023, 09:23 2276
Rybakina becomes World No 6
Images | ktf.kz
The reigning winner of the WTA-1000 Madrid Open tournament Ons Jabeur from Tunisia withdrew from the match and failed to defend 1000 points.
For this reason, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has become the world No 6, Kazinform learned from Schrödinger Sport Telegram channel.
Jabeur was supposed to defend her last year's title in Spain. She will now lose 1000 rating points, according to the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.
24.04.2023, 09:58 2381
Rybakina stands 7th in updated WTA singles rankings
The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its rankings of the best singles and doubles players
The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its rankings of the best singles and doubles players, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
The top 3 remains unchanged - Iga Swiatek from Poland is 1st, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is 2nd and U.S. player Jessica Pegula is 3rd.
Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina remains on the 7th line. Recall that she withdrew from her last 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Stuttgart Open for an injury.
Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost six lines and occupies now 51st position.
As for doubles rankings, Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic stands 1st, Barbora Krejcikova is 2nd and Jessica Pugula is 3rd.
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina lost one line and now stands 26th. Rybakina climbed up to the 95th line after winning two spots.
20.04.2023, 07:15 5586
17 yo Kazakh player upsets four-time Women's World Chess Champion Hou Yifan
A 17-year-old chess player of Kazakhstan, Meruert Kamalidenova, beat Hou Yifan, a Chinese chess grandmaster, four-time Women's World Chess Champion, in the game between the Team World vs Kazakhstan
A 17-year-old chess player of Kazakhstan, Meruert Kamalidenova, beat Hou Yifan, a Chinese chess grandmaster, four-time Women's World Chess Champion, in the game between the Team World vs Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.
Besides, another Kazakh player Alua Nurmanova won 11 games. She also beat Savitha Shri, who bronze in the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship.
The encounter featuring some of the world’s strongest women players came to an end with the Team World taking the lead 55:73 against Kazakhstan.
18.04.2023, 10:02 12031
Kazakh Assaubayeva stuns highest-rated female chess player
Images | instagram.com/askhat_oralov
Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayev beat Hou Yifan, a Chinese chess grandmaster, four-time Women's World Chess Champion, the highest-rated female chess player with her current FIDE ratings, in the first match between the Team World vs Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites alga.peterburg Instagram account.
The Team World takes the lead after the first day of the match so far.
Kazakh Assaubayeva sensationally stunned Hou Yifan, the highest-rated female chess player. In 2021 Bibisara became the youngest Women's Blitz World champion and was included into the Guinness World Records book. In 2022 she retained the title, the post reads.
14.04.2023, 18:07 16506
Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Rybakina beats Falkowska, guides Kazakhstan to 2-0 win over Poland
Images | ktf.kz
World no. 7 Elena Rybakina defeated Weronika Falkowska in the second match of Kazakhstan vs. Poland meet in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.
Elena Rybakina took Kazakhstan to a 2-0 lead over Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round after defeating Weronika Falkowska 6-3, 6-4.
Notably, the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round winners are to compete in November's finals of the team tournament in women's professional tennis.
Earlier, Kazakhstani Putintseva beat her Polish opponent Magda Linette in two sets 7-5, 6-3 in the first match of Kazakhstan vs. Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying, currently taking place in the Kazakh capital.
Previously, it was reported that matches of Kazakhstan and Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying are set to be played on April 14-15.
10.04.2023, 10:52 27681
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina retains her position in WTA Rankings
The leader of the Kazakh team Rybakina remains in the WTA Singles Top 10 ranking 7th
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina retained her position in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
The leader of the Kazakh team Rybakina remains in the WTA Singles Top 10 ranking 7th, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
Yulia Putintseva climbs to 45th place.
Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan’s best doubles player, ranks currently 26th.
10.04.2023, 08:15 27681
1st game of World Chess Championship match ends in a draw
The first game of the FIDE World Chess Championship match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren ended in a draw after 49 moves and nearly five hours of play in the Kazakh capital
Images | kazchess.kz
The first game of the FIDE World Chess Championship match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren ended in a draw after 49 moves and nearly five hours of play in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Chess Federation.
Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich made the ceremonial first move in the first game.
The second game of the World Chess Championship match is to be held today, April 10, at 03:00 p.m. local time in Astana.
06.04.2023, 07:17 36521
Kazakhstan to host XII Summer Universiade 2023
The XII Summer University Games of Kazakhstan, also known as the Universiade, will for the first time be staged at the Yessenov University in Aktau between May 24 and June 24
The XII Summer University Games of Kazakhstan, also known as the Universiade, will for the first time be staged at the Yessenov University in Aktau between May 24 and June 24 with the support of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry’s press service.
All the 20 competitions in 17 sports disciplines of the Aqtau-2023 Universiade will be held in the city of Aktau, while the previous games took place in three-four cities. Earlier the University Games program included 30 sports and was reduced to 17 key disciplines.
05.04.2023, 08:42 41421
Elena Rybakina nominated for the best player of March
Relevant Tennis Twitter account offered fans to choose their players of the month
Relevant Tennis Twitter account offered fans to choose their players of the month, Kazinform reports.
We will announce the full list of winners in the next few days but now it's *your* time to vote for the best players of March," the Twitter post reads.
Nominees for WTA Tour: Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.
As of now, Elena Rybakina leads with 66.1% of the votes.
As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won the Indian Well title beating Aryna Sabalenka 7:6 (13:11), 6:4.
