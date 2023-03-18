Rybakina to face Swiatek in 2023 Indian Wells Masters semifinals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina storms into Indian Wells semis
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in WTA women’s doubles rankings
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh capital to host ITF Women’s World Tennis
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Putintseva, Rybakina to face top Czech players at WTA 1000 Dubai
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Rybakina shocks Grand Slam champion in Dubai
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Elena Rybakina starts strong at 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Burabay National Park to host intl ice marathon
We are pleased to support this tournament. We attach special importance to holding various events in the territory of the Burabay resort area which will contribute to the development of tourist destinations of the national park. We hope that BURABAY ICE 2023 will turn into one of the large-scale and traditional events in our region," says Kassymzhan Kenzhepov, Deputy Director General of LLP Burabay Damu.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
17.03.2023, 11:57State Counsellor Karin meets OSCE PA Election Observation Mission leadership 17.03.2023, 13:475611No plans for ‘foreign agents’ bill in Kazakhstan - Human Rights Commissioner 17.03.2023, 14:015511OTS Council of Foreign Ministers held meeting in Ankara 17.03.2023, 07:192491Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek 17.03.2023, 02:481561Internet photography, video festival collects beauty of Tibet 14.03.2023, 16:3332306Kazakh PM instructs to remove barriers to ease truck passage at border with China 14.03.2023, 16:1525216Head of State receives Russian, Chinese ambassadors 13.03.2023, 16:1323251Head of State to put forward new initiatives after parliamentary elections 13.03.2023, 18:0922116UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan 13.03.2023, 16:0022091President holds meeting with regional governors, heads of state bodies 17.02.2023, 20:16126446Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17116811British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35110921Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:46103516Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 17.02.2023, 09:3994906Kazakh aircraft carrying humanitarian aid leaves for quake-battered Gaziantep