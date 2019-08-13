UEFA Europa League play-off round draw made

The play-off round draw of the UEFA Europa League has been made on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.





Turkey's Trabzonspor vs Czech's Sparta Praha winner will face Romania's Universitatea Craiova vs Greece's AEK winner, Anadolu Agency reports.





Meanwhile, Turkey's Yeni Malatyaspor vs Partizan winner will play against Molde vs Aris winner in UEFA Europa League play-off round.





Winners of the play-offs, which will take place on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, will advance to the UEFA Europa League group stage.





Draw results are as follows:





Champions Path





M. Tel-Aviv (ISR) or Suduva (LTU) v GNK Dinamo (CRO) or Ferencvaros (HUN)





Crvena zvezda (SRB) or Kobenhavn (DEN) v Riga (LVA) or HJK (FIN)





CFR Cluj (ROU) or Celtic (SCO) v Sheriff (MDA) or AIK (SWE)





Ararat-Armenia (ARM) or Saburtalo (GEO) v Dudelange (LUX) or Kalju (EST)





Ludogorets (BUL) or TNS (WAL) v Maribor (SVN) or Rosenborg (NOR)





Sutjeska (MNE) or Linfield (NIR) v APOEL (CYP) or Qarabag (AZE)





Slovan Bratislava (SVK) or Dundalk (IRL) v PAOK (GRE) or Ajax (NED)





Astana (KAZ) or Valletta (MLT) v Sarajevo (BIH) or BATE (BLR)













Main Path





Torino (ITA) or Shakhtyor (BLR) v Pyunik (ARM) or Wolves (ENG)





Universitatea Craiova (ROU) or AEK (GRE) v Sparta Praha (CZE) or Trabzonspor (TUR)





Legia (POL) or Atromitos (GRE) v Midtjylland (DEN) or Rangers (SCO)





Feyenoord (NED) or Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) v Norrkoping (SWE) or H. Beer-Sheva (ISR)





FCSB (ROU) or Mlada Boleslav (CZE) v Ventspils (LVA) or Vitoria SC (POR)





AEK Larnaca (CYP) or Gent (BEL) v Rijeka (CRO) or Aberdeen (SCO)





Haugesund (NOR) or PSV (NED) v Austria Wien (AUT) or Apollon (CYP)





Luzern (SUI) or Espanyol (ESP) v CSKA-Sofia (BUL) or Zorya Luhansk (UKR)





Partizan (SRB) or Malatyaspor (TUR) v Molde (NOR) or Aris (GRE)





Brondby (DEN) or Braga (POR) v Thun (SUI) or Spartak Moskva (RUS)





Malmo (SWE) or Zrinjski (BIH) v Neftci (AZE) or Bnei Yehuda (ISR)





L. Plovdiv (BUL) or Strasbourg (FRA) v Vaduz (LIE) or Frankfurt (GER)





Mariupol (UKR) or AZ Alkmaar (NED) v Antwerp (BEL) or Plzen (CZE)





