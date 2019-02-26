Uzbekistan applies to host 2030 Asian Games

Uzbekistan on Monday registered as a nominee to host the Asian Games in 2030.

The country submitted its application Monday for hosting the 21st Asian Games to be held in 2030, the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan announced in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Umid Ahmadcanov, the president of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, discussed the cooperation between the parties in a joint meeting, the statement said.

The OCA delegation will review the possibilities of hosting the Asian Games in the Tashkent and Samarkand cities of Uzbekistan for the next two days.

Qatar, India and the Philippines are the other nominees running to host the 2030 event.

Last year the Asian Games were held in Indonesia, the 2022 will be held in China and 2026 in Japan.

