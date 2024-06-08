07.06.2024, 18:27 2516
Yeldos Smetov wins right to become Kazakhstan representative at 2024 Paris Olympics
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Yeldos Smetov, the most decorated judoka in Kazakhstan, emerged victorious at a sparring in Almaty deciding the fate of Kazakhstan’s Olympic berth in judo, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Smetov defeated Magzhan Shamshadin in the first -60kg weight category match. In the subsequent encounter, Shamshadin was vanquished by Nurkanat Serikbayev, thereby relinquishing his claim to a coveted berth in the upcoming sporting event this summer.
In the pivotal encounter, the bronze and silver medalist of the Olympics Smetov emerged triumphant, validating his right to compete in his third Olympics.
It is my hope that he will prepare adequately for the Paris event and represent Kazakhstan successfully," one of the judges at the event Bakhyt Matyshev noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
06.06.2024, 22:50 2321
Kazakhstan claims mixed relay gold at Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty
Tell a friend
Team Kazakhstan grabbed the mixed relay gold at the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Representing Team Kazakhstan were Rinata Sultanova, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Igor Chzhan, Makhabbat Umutzhanova and Faina Potapova.
Coming in second in the mixed relay event was Uzbekistan. Cyclists from Hong Kong were placed third.
Earlier it was reported that the city of Almaty would host for the first time the Asian Road Cycling Championship on June 6 to 12, 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.05.2024, 17:49 20966
19-year-old Kazakh athlete wins world championship in traditional archery
Images | akimat of Astana city
Tell a friend
Astana resident, 19-year-old Aykorkem Batikhan, an athlete of the Kazakhstan national team in traditional archery, became the world champion at the "Fetih Kupası" tournament in Istanbul, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the akimat of Astana.
In the 50cm Puta target race over 50m, Aykorkem Batikhan achieved this historic victory. About 300 athletes from 20 countries took part in the 12th international tournament Fetih Kupası.
The international tournament "Fetih Kupası" is one of the largest competitions in traditional archery. We can say that successful performance and victory in this competition is one of the coveted trophies of all Kazakh archers. The tournament-event has been taking place in Türkiye for 12 years. Kazakhstani athletes have been participating in it since 2017, but before that Kazakhstan had not won it. This year our athletes reached the finals: 4 girls and 4 men. In the final, Aykorkem Batikhan met with the strongest archer in Türkiye and defeated him with a score of 5:4. The victory of Aykorkem is a great achievement for our entire team," said the head coach of the Kazakhstan national traditional archery team, Dias Akhmetov.
Aykorkem Batikhan has been practicing traditional archery for only 1.5 years.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.05.2024, 11:33 22581
Kazakhstani Popko cruises into ATP Challenger Vicenza quarterfinals
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko defeated Federico Arnaboldi 6:3. 6:1 in two sets in the men’s singles second-round match at the Internazionali di Tennis Città di Vicenza in Italy, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz
The match lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes.
27-year-old Popko ranks 244th in the ATP Doubles Ranking, while Arnaboldi stands 580th.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.05.2024, 19:22 22781
Gennady Golovkin joins IOC Olympism365 Commission
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
President of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin is appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee’s Olympism365 Commission, Kazinform News Agency learnt from its press service.
Olympism365 is the IOC’s strategy to strengthen the role of sport and Olympism in society as important enablers of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, 365 days a year.
The commission consists of the members of the International Olympic Committee, and well-known functionaries of the Olympic movement, including Prince Feisal Al Hussein, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, and others.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.05.2024, 17:29 31746
Kazakhstanis secure 3 medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships
Tell a friend
The Kazakh weightlifting team concluded its participation in the Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, securing four medals, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh athletes claimed two gold medals, with Nurdos Sabyr (-89 kg weight category) and Ayanat Zhumagali (-76 kg weight category) being the respective winners.
Akzhol Kurmanbek (-67 kg weight class) was awarded the silver medal.
Saniya Ormanbayeva (- 81 kg) was placed third in the competition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.05.2024, 18:56 31581
Alexander Bublik hits new career high ranking of world No. 17
Tell a friend
The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik has hit a new career high ranking of world No. 17 after claiming two spots up in the latest ATP Singles ranking.
Alexander Shevchenko has climbed up two spots to 59th.
Mikhail Kukushkin has been down to 136th spot of the ranking.
Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev have retained their 167th and 171th spots, respectively.
Timofey Skatov has claimed 43 spots up to rank 199th.
Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan’s top-seeded doubles player, remains world No. 40 singles player.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.05.2024, 17:20 46281
Nicolas Vinokurov wins the fifth stage of Tour of Japan
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Tell a friend
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Nicolas Vinokurov is the winner of the fifth stage of the Tour of Japan, and Davide Toneatti takes second place, Team’s official website reports.
The fifth stage of the Tour of Japan had a distance of 120 kilometers and was held on a lap of 10,5 kilometers in the city of Iida.
Nicolas is competing in the Tour of Japan as part of the Astana Qazaqstan Development Team. The stage race started successfully for the team with the victory at the opening prologue and the lead in the GC. After several stages with top 10 results, today the team managed to successfully execute the final part of the race and took the first two places.
Today was a tough stage. I initially went to a breakaway which was later joined by Max (Walker) and we were like 15 riders. We rode all the laps of the race in the break and with 50 kilometers to go, we decided that the group was too big, and we needed to try to split it. Max and I us started attacking, and after each lap, fewer and fewer riders remained in the pack. By the final lap, there were four of us left. The peloton caught us on the final lap. With one kilometer to go, I thought the race was over for me, but seeing that the group had slowed down a bit, I decided to try to attack again. In the last uphill 300 meters, I gave it my all, pushed as hard as I could, and I’m very happy that I managed to win today. It’s a great day for the team," - said Nicolas Vinokurov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.05.2024, 14:16 46211
Team Kazakhstan secures berth in 2024 Asia/ Oceania Juniors Davis Cup Finals
Images | KTF press-service
Tell a friend
The first semifinalist of the qualifying stage of the zone Asia / Oceania Juniors Davis Cup has been determined today at the national tennis center Beeline Arena in Shymkent, KTF press-service reports.
In the quarterfinals the trainees of Sergey Kvak defeated one of the strongest teams in the world, six-time champions of Juniors Davis Cup - the national team of Australia, 2:0.
The first point was brought to the Kazakhstan team by Damir Zhalgasbay, who confidently defeated Cameron Burton, 6:3, 6:0.
Next on the court came Zangar Nurlanuly, who defeated the son of two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt - Cruz Hewitt, 6:1, 6:0.
Last year, our team in the 1/4 finals also beat the Australian team with similar scores.
Thus, in the fall, the national team of Kazakhstan for the second year in a row will perform at the final stage of the junior Davis Cup 16&U.
Tomorrow, on May 24, our boys in the semifinals will play either with Korea or against Hong Kong.
Sponsors of the junior teams of Kazakhstan - JSC «National Welfare Fund ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ and Sport Qory Sports Support Fund.
General sponsor of the tournament - gold mining company of Kazakhstan «RG Gold»
Tournament partner - drinking water «Marai».
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.06.2024, 16:53Mayor Dossayev reported to President on social and economic development of Almaty 03.06.2024, 11:5647221"Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" road modernization to be completed in late 2024 04.06.2024, 13:4730101Kazakh flag is regarded worldwide as a symbol of unity and solidarity, President 05.06.2024, 20:42Issues of Gender Equality, Countering Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry26981Issues of Gender Equality, Countering Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 03.06.2024, 10:3625346Kazakhstan and the United States Discussed Issues of Strategic Partnership 10.05.2024, 18:41Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence95591Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence 22.05.2024, 12:2289286"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims 22.05.2024, 10:1688276First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region 22.05.2024, 09:3983886UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days 31.05.2024, 16:2782736Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan