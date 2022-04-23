Images | asteropa.ru
Moonbows
22.04.2022, 14:26 1851
Borovoe, Kazakhstan
09.04.2022, 00:25 29941
Ret. US Colonel McGregor noted the main feature of the Russian military
01.04.2022, 13:18 42206
Images | iz.ru
Ret. Col, Douglas Macgregor, former senior adviser to the US defence secretary noted the main feature of the Russian military.
He also expressed a position that is not quite typical for americans about the Crimea, saying that the peninsula has never been Ukrainian.
Macgregor believes that the American public will have to take a fresh look at Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
Fox News: 40+ Ukrainian labs received U.S. funding
30.03.2022, 23:20 45666
Images | Depositphotos
Penguin Takes a Ride on an Antarctic Taxi
17.02.2022, 17:32 140966
Images | screenshot
Flamingos return to Lake Karakol in Mangistau region
12.02.2022, 13:34 50561
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony
05.02.2022, 12:43 173801
Images | twitter/Beijing 2022
ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022
13.01.2022, 12:30 243516
KAZAKHSTAN: LARGEST TERRORIST ATTACKS EVER
10.01.2022, 20:16 243101
