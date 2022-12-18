This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk
relevant news
Caspian Sea continues to drop
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China Launches Shenzhou-15 Spaceship, Aiming For First In-Orbit Crew Rotation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President Greeted In Solemn Ceremony In Paris
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
White-Throated Toucan in Almaty Zoo
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Garden In Shape of ALA Code Appeared In Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Working Trip Of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev To Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
12.12.2022, 18:08Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin 12.12.2022, 14:0438296People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises 12.12.2022, 15:3938296President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging 12.12.2022, 11:0138271Kazakh Government’s extended meeting begins 13.12.2022, 15:1432846Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov meet in Astana 22.11.2022, 13:1169226Kazakh capital enters ranking of Smart Centres Index 25.11.2022, 15:1266186University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey 28.11.2022, 14:3262606Oil workers discover ancient tomb near Aktau 29.11.2022, 14:5758606Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece 29.11.2022, 09:5154466Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana