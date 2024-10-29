26.10.2024, 11:42 2861

Almaty residents saw drone show in honor of the Republic Day

Almaty residents saw drone show in honor of the Republic Day
Images | Akimat of Almaty
The event was held in two locations - on Abay Square, in front of the Palace of the Republic and Astana Square.

According to the akimat, more than 100 thousand people visited the drone show.

There were more than 40 thousand people on Abay Square, more than 60 thousand on Astana Square.


Also, in honor of the Republic Day, the Kok-Tobe TV tower in Almaty shone with festive lighting.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

19.10.2024, 11:27 12756

Biggest supermoon of 2024 over the tallest building in Kazakhstan

Biggest supermoon of 2024 over the tallest building in Kazakhstan
These are the shots of the October supermoon that Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko managed to take last night.

I think I’ve found a place where I can reach the moon. This is Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana - the tallest building in Kazakhstan - 311 meters and 75 floors," the photographer wrote under the video.


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

18.10.2024, 21:40 10841

Blogger from Kazakhstan showed "Swan Lake" in Mangistau

Blogger from Kazakhstan showed "Swan Lake" in Mangistau
Images | Depositphotos

Swans are not permanent residents of Mangistau, they fly here for the winter. In December and January, Lake Karakol turns into a real swan lake, one of the rare places in Kazakhstan where you can observe such a large number of these birds in winter," noted a videographer from Aktau Azamat Sarsenbaev.


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

16.09.2024, 12:49 24606

Typhoon Bebinca hits Shanghai, strongest storm since 1949

Typhoon Bebinca hits Shanghai, strongest storm since 1949
Images | Depositphotos
The typhoon hit at about 7.30am (23:30 GMT) on Monday in the coastal area of Lingang New City in Shanghai’s east, the China Meteorological Administration said.

With wind speeds of up to 151 kilometres per hour (94 miles per hour) near its eye, Bebinca is the strongest storm to hit the city since Typhoon Gloria in 1949, the state-run Global Times reported.


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.08.2024, 22:24 32541

Kazakh rescuers take part in CSTO exercises 'Rock'

Kazakh rescuers take part in CSTO exercises 'Rock'
Images | gov.kz
CSTO exercises 'Rock' will be held from September 1 to September 5 at the Rock City - Astana training ground in the Tamgaly Tas tract.

Immediately after that, on September 6, a training seminar will open among the units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.08.2024, 17:05 37856

Mudflows hit south and north of Issyk-Kul region

Mudflows hit south and north of Issyk-Kul region
Images | MES KR
Mudflows occurred in the south and north of Issyk-Kul region on August 18 as a result of heavy rains, 24.kg reports.

Chon-Kyzyl-Suu river overflowed its banks at about 3.30 p.m. in Kyzyl-Suu village, Jeti-Oguz district and flooded a sheepfold. In addition, mudflows covered the road in Saruu village, and hindered passage of cars.


Mudflows also hit Bulan-Sogotu, Korumdu, Temirovka villages and the territory of Issyk-Kul Aurora resort on the northern shore of Issyk-Kul at about 9.30 p.m. - hundreds of local residents’ yards were flooded.


More than 80 Emergencies Ministry rescuers, three motor pumps, three excavators, four loaders and one bulldozer have been sent to the scene. In total, more than 300 people are involved in eliminating the consequences of the mudflows in Issyk-Kul region.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

07.08.2024, 12:15 44826

Rare black stork captured by trail camera in Turkistan region

Rare black stork captured by trail camera in Turkistan region
Images | Depositphotos
A trail camera in Turkistan region captured a rare black stork listed in the Red Book.

This rare species stresses the importance of the park's work to ensure wildlife security and protection, it said in a statement.

Black stork inhabits ponds and rivers in the Bayanaul, Tarbagatai, Kolsai Kolderi, Karkarala Ile-Alatu, Katon Karagai, Zhongar Alatau, Charyn state national parks and West Altai, Almaty and Markakol state nature reserves. These areas play a key role in creating a favorable environment for this rare species.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.07.2024, 19:08 60861

Baby Hippopotamus Tastes Watermelon For The First Time

Baby Hippopotamus Tastes Watermelon For The First Time
Images | Depositphotos

Our little hippo Gloria is taking his first steps into the world of new tastes! Although Gloria has not yet erupted teeth, she is happy to try watermelon," Almaty zoo representatives wrote under the video.


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.07.2024, 15:54 69486

Spain defeats England 2-1 to win Euro 2024 championship

Spain defeats England 2-1 to win Euro 2024 championship
Images | sport-express.ru
The Spanish national team defeated the English team in the Euro 2024 final with a score of 2-1, becoming the European football champion.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed