26.10.2024, 11:42 2861
Almaty residents saw drone show in honor of the Republic Day
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
The event was held in two locations - on Abay Square, in front of the Palace of the Republic and Astana Square.
According to the akimat, more than 100 thousand people visited the drone show.
There were more than 40 thousand people on Abay Square, more than 60 thousand on Astana Square.
Also, in honor of the Republic Day, the Kok-Tobe TV tower in Almaty shone with festive lighting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.10.2024, 11:27 12756
Biggest supermoon of 2024 over the tallest building in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
These are the shots of the October supermoon that Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko managed to take last night.
I think I’ve found a place where I can reach the moon. This is Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana - the tallest building in Kazakhstan - 311 meters and 75 floors," the photographer wrote under the video.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 21:40 10841
Blogger from Kazakhstan showed "Swan Lake" in Mangistau
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Swans are not permanent residents of Mangistau, they fly here for the winter. In December and January, Lake Karakol turns into a real swan lake, one of the rare places in Kazakhstan where you can observe such a large number of these birds in winter," noted a videographer from Aktau Azamat Sarsenbaev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.09.2024, 12:49 24606
Typhoon Bebinca hits Shanghai, strongest storm since 1949
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The typhoon hit at about 7.30am (23:30 GMT) on Monday in the coastal area of Lingang New City in Shanghai’s east, the China Meteorological Administration said.
With wind speeds of up to 151 kilometres per hour (94 miles per hour) near its eye, Bebinca is the strongest storm to hit the city since Typhoon Gloria in 1949, the state-run Global Times reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.08.2024, 22:24 32541
Kazakh rescuers take part in CSTO exercises 'Rock'
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
CSTO exercises 'Rock' will be held from September 1 to September 5 at the Rock City - Astana training ground in the Tamgaly Tas tract.
Immediately after that, on September 6, a training seminar will open among the units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.08.2024, 17:05 37856
Mudflows hit south and north of Issyk-Kul region
Images | MES KR
Tell a friend
Mudflows occurred in the south and north of Issyk-Kul region on August 18 as a result of heavy rains, 24.kg reports.
Chon-Kyzyl-Suu river overflowed its banks at about 3.30 p.m. in Kyzyl-Suu village, Jeti-Oguz district and flooded a sheepfold. In addition, mudflows covered the road in Saruu village, and hindered passage of cars.
Mudflows also hit Bulan-Sogotu, Korumdu, Temirovka villages and the territory of Issyk-Kul Aurora resort on the northern shore of Issyk-Kul at about 9.30 p.m. - hundreds of local residents’ yards were flooded.
More than 80 Emergencies Ministry rescuers, three motor pumps, three excavators, four loaders and one bulldozer have been sent to the scene. In total, more than 300 people are involved in eliminating the consequences of the mudflows in Issyk-Kul region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.08.2024, 12:15 44826
Rare black stork captured by trail camera in Turkistan region
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A trail camera in Turkistan region captured a rare black stork listed in the Red Book.
This rare species stresses the importance of the park's work to ensure wildlife security and protection, it said in a statement.
Black stork inhabits ponds and rivers in the Bayanaul, Tarbagatai, Kolsai Kolderi, Karkarala Ile-Alatu, Katon Karagai, Zhongar Alatau, Charyn state national parks and West Altai, Almaty and Markakol state nature reserves. These areas play a key role in creating a favorable environment for this rare species.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.07.2024, 19:08 60861
Baby Hippopotamus Tastes Watermelon For The First Time
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Our little hippo Gloria is taking his first steps into the world of new tastes! Although Gloria has not yet erupted teeth, she is happy to try watermelon," Almaty zoo representatives wrote under the video.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2024, 15:54 69486
Spain defeats England 2-1 to win Euro 2024 championship
Images | sport-express.ru
Tell a friend
The Spanish national team defeated the English team in the Euro 2024 final with a score of 2-1, becoming the European football champion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
22.10.2024, 21:37Kuwaiti Company Explores Investment Opportunities in Education and Healthcare in Kazakhstan 23.10.2024, 11:5959026Kazakhstan and Poland: New Facets of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation 23.10.2024, 10:01Scholars, teachers, rescuers, health and production workers among state award recipients on occasion of Republic Day55836Scholars, teachers, rescuers, health and production workers among state award recipients on occasion of Republic Day 22.10.2024, 16:5255486Head of State Tokayev gives instructions on Kazakh capital’s development and improvement 22.10.2024, 13:5855201Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan highway to be repaired by 2026 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry140746Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 03.10.2024, 12:58139261Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day 04.10.2024, 20:01139236Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty 04.10.2024, 21:13Astana Hosts Ceremony of Unveiling the Report of the Global Innovation Index 2024 for Asian Countries131921Astana Hosts Ceremony of Unveiling the Report of the Global Innovation Index 2024 for Asian Countries 01.10.2024, 17:35Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the airstrike on the residence of the UAE head of diplomatic mission in Sudan126471Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the airstrike on the residence of the UAE head of diplomatic mission in Sudan