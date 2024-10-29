Images | Akimat of Almaty

The event was held in two locations - on Abay Square, in front of the Palace of the Republic and Astana Square.





According to the akimat, more than 100 thousand people visited the drone show.





There were more than 40 thousand people on Abay Square, more than 60 thousand on Astana Square.









Also, in honor of the Republic Day, the Kok-Tobe TV tower in Almaty shone with festive lighting.



