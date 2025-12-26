25.12.2025, 11:12 5416
TOP-10 Cities to Celebrate Christmas in Europe in 2026
Images
he ranking includes cities with the most atmospheric Christmas markets, festive illuminations, and rich cultural programs, which traditionally attract tourists from all over the world.
From magical old towns to iconic winter festivals, these Christmas markets are the must-visit destinations for your upcoming winter trips.
In anticipation of the holidays, we present a selection of Christmas songs that will help create a warm and cozy atmosphere. These songs have been associated with Christmas for many years and remain an enduring symbol of the holiday season.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.12.2025, 22:47 7856
Chinese robots wowed audiences with somersaults at a concert
Images
G1 humanoid robots from the Chinese company Unitree Robotics performed a synchronized front somersault while serving as backup dancers during singer Wang Lihong's concert in Chengdu, reports the South China Morning Post.
The robots performed a number to the song "Open Fire," demonstrating complex choreography, including arm and leg movements and turns. On stage, they wore silver suits and black pants.
The video of the performance quickly went viral and attracted international attention. Elon Musk reposted the video on social media site X, calling the performance "impressive."
23.12.2025, 10:09 13401
Giant car snowman was built in Ridder
Images
Last Sunday, the football field at the Stroitel stadium in Ridder became the site of a vibrant New Year's flash mob. At the initiative of the Crazy Racing Club, approximately 80 cars formed a massive, illuminated snowman.
The idea was conceived by Dmitry Lukashkin, Anton Arbuzov, Stepan Repin, and Alexey Pushkarev. The unusual event became a unique way to congratulate city residents on the upcoming New Year, reports infor.kz.
19.12.2025, 10:26 32466
Hormuz Beach Turns Blood Red
Images
After heavy rains, the coast of Hormuz Island in southern Iran turned bright red.
This is due to the island's unique soil, which is rich in iron oxide. Heavy rains wash these minerals into the sea, turning the sand and shallow waters a deep red hue.
This natural and completely safe phenomenon is known as Red Beach, although it looks like a scene from a horror movie.
25.11.2025, 16:09 66066
Almaty Zoo celebrated the birthday of polar bear Purga
Images
The Almaty Zoo celebrated the eighth birthday of Purga, a polar bear and one of the most recognizable inhabitants of the Arctic zone.
According to the zoo, her keepers congratulated her and presented her with new toys, showering her with attention and care. Staff prepared a birthday cake for Purga, specially designed for predators.
Purga is considered one of the zoo's most beloved and frequently observed inhabitants. She is considered the pride of the Arctic exhibit.
The zoo noted its gratitude to everyone who has shown concern and support for the bear.
May Purga grow up healthy, active, and happy," the statement read.
24.11.2025, 20:05 66686
Animals return to the Akzhayik reserve after a fire
Images
Natural regeneration is actively underway in the burned areas of the Akzhayik State Natural Park. One clear sign of this process is the return of wild boar, according to the press service of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee.
Boars return only to areas with food, water, and restored vegetation. They loosen the soil, promote plant growth, and accelerate the decomposition of organic matter. The presence of boars is a clear sign that the ecosystem is gradually recovering!" the agency's statement reads.
23.10.2025, 10:04 111226
Drone light show in China has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records
Images
A massive drone show lit up the skies over Liuyang, Hunan Province, China, stunning spectators with its perfect synchronization and precision. The performance took place on October 17 and earned the city two Guinness World Records, according to Ruptly.
The first was set for the simultaneous launch of 15,947 quadcopters controlled from a single center. The second was for a performance involving 7,496 devices equipped with pyrotechnics, doubling the previous world record.
19.10.2025, 23:01 114591
Massive Volcano Eruption in Hawaii Captured on Video
Images
16.10.2025, 11:12 120066
International Children's Original Song Contest "Our Generation" Concludes in Moscow
Images
