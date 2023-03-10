09.03.2023, 15:51 2266
Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region
The wind ripped the roofs off 10 buildings, 3,000 homes were left without electricity in the Pavlodar region.
09.03.2023, 15:25 2346
President of Kazakhstan pays working visit to West Kazakhstan region
08.03.2023, 11:01 4876
President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8
03.03.2023, 17:12 13051
First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty
03.03.2023, 14:27 12951
More than 70 cars became hostages of bad weather in Abai region
19.02.2023, 09:22 21046
Life hacks from rescuers: how to survive in the winter forest
Rescuers of the Department of Emergency Situations of the East Kazakhstan region conducted exercises to familiarize themselves with the rules of survival in winter conditions, when an avalanche spontaneously descended.
Life hack from lifeguards 1: If you go on a ski trip, then keep in mind that the ointment for lubricating skis is perfect for lighting a fire, because they contain paraffin.
Life Hack 2: On the route, you need to notice a potential source for kindling. Hunting matches, a fire or a turbo lighter are ideal.
10.02.2023, 10:42 29851
EXPO balloon painted in the color of the Turkish flag in Astana
07.02.2023, 22:38 32131
Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing More Than 5,000 People
04.02.2023, 21:35 36011
Tokayev's visit to Zhambyl region
