17.03.2023, 02:45 1181
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence
Images | Akorda
13.03.2023, 13:00 4626
Rivers explode in East Kazakhstan region
Images | MES RK
More precisely, they produce ice explosions on water bodies to prevent congestion, which is fraught with flooding of settlements.
09.03.2023, 15:51 14476
Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region
Images | MES RK
The wind ripped the roofs off 10 buildings, 3,000 homes were left without electricity in the Pavlodar region.
09.03.2023, 15:25 14556
President of Kazakhstan pays working visit to West Kazakhstan region
Images | Akorda
08.03.2023, 11:01 17076
President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8
Images | Akorda
03.03.2023, 17:12 25261
First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty
03.03.2023, 14:27 25161
More than 70 cars became hostages of bad weather in Abai region
Images | MES RK
19.02.2023, 09:22 33256
Life hacks from rescuers: how to survive in the winter forest
Images | MES RK
Rescuers of the Department of Emergency Situations of the East Kazakhstan region conducted exercises to familiarize themselves with the rules of survival in winter conditions, when an avalanche spontaneously descended.
Life hack from lifeguards 1: If you go on a ski trip, then keep in mind that the ointment for lubricating skis is perfect for lighting a fire, because they contain paraffin.
Life Hack 2: On the route, you need to notice a potential source for kindling. Hunting matches, a fire or a turbo lighter are ideal.
10.02.2023, 10:42 41981
EXPO balloon painted in the color of the Turkish flag in Astana
Images | Frame from video
