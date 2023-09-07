06.09.2023, 19:03 1016
Tokayev visits Almaty region
- The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the General Plan of the city of Konayev.
- The Head of State visited the greenhouse complex of Lst Agro LLP, specializing in the cultivation of tomatoes
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exhibition of producers of agricultural goods and building materials
- The President was also presented with a wide range of domestically produced building materials
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Republican Olympic Training Base in Almaty region Chapter
- He visited the University named after Suleyman Demirel
