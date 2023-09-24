22.09.2023, 20:27 671
Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station
Xinhua/Ju Huanzong
The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao to students on Earth, Xinhua reports.
Five classrooms are set on the ground, including one at the Beihang University in Beijing.
This was the first science lecture delivered from the Mengtian lab module of the Tiangong space station and the fourth in the "Tiangong Class" series.
