05.10.2023, 09:40 5276
China launches Yaogan-33 04: A new remote sensing satellite
Tell a friend
China sent a new remote sensing satellite, Yaogan-33 04, into space on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The satellite was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 4:15 a.m. and has entered the planned orbit successfully. It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief, CGTN reports.
This was the 489th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.10.2023, 22:11 5146
Shenzhen and Hong Kong present joint drone show for first time on China's National Day
Tell a friend
Shenzhen and Hong Kong presented joint drone shows for the first time on October 1 to celebrate the founding of the People's Republic of China 74 years ago. Over 24,000 drones lit up the night sky, CGTN reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 21:20 7391
Journalists visited investment projects of the Belt and Road Initiative
Images | teementiy
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2023, 21:58 15646
Snow falls in East Kazakhstan
Images | instagram/markakol2023
Tell a friend
Users post photos and videos of snow-covered streets of the East Kazakhstan region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.09.2023, 20:27 18276
Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station
Images | Xinhua/Ju Huanzong
Tell a friend
The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao to students on Earth, Xinhua reports.
Five classrooms are set on the ground, including one at the Beihang University in Beijing.
This was the first science lecture delivered from the Mengtian lab module of the Tiangong space station and the fourth in the "Tiangong Class" series.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.09.2023, 19:13 21686
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Tajikistan
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.09.2023, 10:21 25441
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland
Images | t.me/ptrkkz
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.09.2023, 19:03 28701
Tokayev visits Almaty region
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
- The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the General Plan of the city of Konayev.
- The Head of State visited the greenhouse complex of Lst Agro LLP, specializing in the cultivation of tomatoes
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exhibition of producers of agricultural goods and building materials
- The President was also presented with a wide range of domestically produced building materials
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Republican Olympic Training Base in Almaty region Chapter
- He visited the University named after Suleyman Demirel
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2023, 23:18 33311
Police explain to Almaty residents new rules for using electric scooters
Tell a friend
Legal explanatory work takes place in the format of an action, with the participation of volunteers.
On August 30, restrictions for electric scooter drivers came into force.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.09.2023, 09:40Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou 02.10.2023, 21:2143666President holds meeting on returning illegally acquired assets 03.10.2023, 21:1242651Head of State attended the ceremony to mark the 30-th anniversary of Shell in Kazakhstan 03.10.2023, 15:2941151Gabit Sadyrbekov appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan 03.10.2023, 11:3237891Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s canoe double event in Hangzhou 13.09.2023, 12:39113791Kazakhstan plans to increase IT services exports to $1 bln by 2026 13.09.2023, 11:03112286Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months 15.09.2023, 12:04A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China111176A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China 21.09.2023, 10:58103956CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY 19.09.2023, 09:09102216Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa