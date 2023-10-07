05.10.2023, 09:40 5276

China launches Yaogan-33 04: A new remote sensing satellite

China sent a new remote sensing satellite, Yaogan-33 04, into space on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The satellite was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 4:15 a.m. and has entered the planned orbit successfully. It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief, CGTN reports.

This was the 489th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

 

05.10.2023, 22:11 5146

Shenzhen and Hong Kong present joint drone show for first time on China's National Day

Shenzhen and Hong Kong presented joint drone shows for the first time on October 1 to celebrate the founding of the People's Republic of China 74 years ago. Over 24,000 drones lit up the night sky, CGTN reports.

 

03.10.2023, 21:20 7391

Journalists visited investment projects of the Belt and Road Initiative

Images | teementiy
 

26.09.2023, 21:58 15646

Snow falls in East Kazakhstan

Images | instagram/markakol2023
Users post photos and videos of snow-covered streets of the East Kazakhstan region.


 

22.09.2023, 20:27 18276

Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station

Images | Xinhua/Ju Huanzong
The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao to students on Earth, Xinhua reports.


Five classrooms are set on the ground, including one at the Beihang University in Beijing.

This was the first science lecture delivered from the Mengtian lab module of the Tiangong space station and the fourth in the "Tiangong Class" series.

 

15.09.2023, 19:13 21686

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Tajikistan

Images | Akorda

Акорда

Акорда

Акорда

 

11.09.2023, 10:21 25441

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland

Images | t.me/ptrkkz


 

06.09.2023, 19:03 28701

Tokayev visits Almaty region

Images | Akorda
  • The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the General Plan of the city of Konayev.
  • The Head of State visited the greenhouse complex of Lst Agro LLP, specializing in the cultivation of tomatoes
  • Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exhibition of producers of agricultural goods and building materials
  • The President was also presented with a wide range of domestically produced building materials
  • Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Republican Olympic Training Base in Almaty region Chapter
  • He visited the University named after Suleyman Demirel

 

01.09.2023, 23:18 33311

Police explain to Almaty residents new rules for using electric scooters

Legal explanatory work takes place in the format of an action, with the participation of volunteers.

On August 30, restrictions for electric scooter drivers came into force.

 

