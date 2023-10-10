09.10.2023, 10:27 3986
Israel approves 'state of war' situation, greenlights 'significant military steps'
The authorities of Israel have approved a previously announced decision to put the country in a "state of war," which means the start of major military operations.
Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press office said in a statement on Sunday.
The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023)," the statement added.
09.10.2023, 13:32 3776
Death Toll From Afghanistan Earthquakes Exceeds 2,000 People: Reports
As of yet, at least 2,053 people have been killed as a result of the natural disaster and another 9,240 people have received injuries, according to the report. The earthquakes destroyed or damaged 1,329 houses.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said Saturday that several earthquakes with a maximum magnitude of 6.4 hit western Afghanistan.
The quake's epicenter was located approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat city, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. Following the initial earthquake, three powerful aftershocks were recorded, measuring magnitudes of 6.3, 5.9, and 5.5, as well as several smaller aftershocks.
05.10.2023, 22:11 14436
Shenzhen and Hong Kong present joint drone show for first time on China's National Day
Shenzhen and Hong Kong presented joint drone shows for the first time on October 1 to celebrate the founding of the People's Republic of China 74 years ago. Over 24,000 drones lit up the night sky, CGTN reports.
05.10.2023, 09:40 14626
China launches Yaogan-33 04: A new remote sensing satellite
China sent a new remote sensing satellite, Yaogan-33 04, into space on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The satellite was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 4:15 a.m. and has entered the planned orbit successfully. It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief, CGTN reports.
This was the 489th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
03.10.2023, 21:20 16741
Journalists visited investment projects of the Belt and Road Initiative
Images | teementiy
26.09.2023, 21:58 24996
Snow falls in East Kazakhstan
Images | instagram/markakol2023
Users post photos and videos of snow-covered streets of the East Kazakhstan region.
22.09.2023, 20:27 27626
Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station
Images | Xinhua/Ju Huanzong
The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao to students on Earth, Xinhua reports.
Five classrooms are set on the ground, including one at the Beihang University in Beijing.
This was the first science lecture delivered from the Mengtian lab module of the Tiangong space station and the fourth in the "Tiangong Class" series.
15.09.2023, 19:13 31036
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Tajikistan
Images | Akorda
11.09.2023, 10:21 34766
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland
Images | t.me/ptrkkz
