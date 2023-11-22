Tell a friend

Employees of the Department of Emergency Situations of Pavlodar region registered 42 breakdowns of the roofs of buildings. Electricity was cut off in 100 settlements, of which 60 were restored, the Department of Emergency Situations reports.









In Karaganda, strong storm winds tore off roofs, knocked down trees, damaged bus stops and cars. Electricity was cut off in some parts of the city.

















In Astana, a resident of the city was injured due to strong winds. An advertising banner fell on the woman, she was hospitalized, and after being examined by doctors, she was allowed to go home, the mayor's office said.









Over the past day, employees of the Department of Emergency Situations of Astana went 28 times on 3 unconfirmed facts, 10 cases of burning, 12 emergency rescue operations. Utilities and the akimat are eliminating the consequences of the disaster and are carrying out restoration work.







