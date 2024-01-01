31.12.2023, 11:31 1241
New Year’s express train launched from Astana to Burabai
The New Year’s express train has been launched from Astana to the Burabai resort area. The branded electric train consists of six carriages, two of which were specially decorated with New Year-themed paintings by a Kazakh artist. Besides, the interior of the express train is adorned with Christmas decorations, garlands and snowflakes, creating a festive and magical atmosphere for passengers.
31.12.2023, 14:08 971
How the cities of Kazakhstan were decorated for the New Year
Images | instagram / akimat_almaty
19.12.2023, 10:11 22456
Midnight earthquake death toll rises to 111 in NW China
Images | Xinhua/Ma Xiping
The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted an ethnic county in northwest China's Gansu Province midnight Monday has killed 111 people in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai Province, according to local earthquake relief headquarters, Xinhua reports.
According to China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake jolted at 11:59 p.m. Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Sala Autonomous County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu.
Witnesses told Xinhua the earthquake has caused damages on houses, roads and other infrastructures. Several villages have suffered power failures and disruption of water.
According to local meteorological authorities, the daily low temperature in Jishishan is reported to reach minus 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
The 6.2-magnitude #earthquake that jolted Jishishan county in Northwest #China's Gansu province late Monday evening has killed 100 people in the province and 11 people in Qinghai province, according to official data. pic.twitter.com/QoxlVe54kb— Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) December 19, 2023
The provincial fire and rescue department has sent 580 rescuers aided with 88 fire engines, 12 search and rescue dogs, more than 10,000 sets of equipment to the disaster area.
The railway authority has suspended passenger and cargo trains passing through the quake zone and ordered a safety check of railway tracks.
Hu Changsheng, Party chief of Gansu, and Ren Zhenhe, governor of Gansu, have rushed to the disaster area to command rescue and relief.
Rescue efforts are underway in earthquake-affected regions in Jishishan County, Gansu Province.— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) December 19, 2023
The nighttime temperature, reaching around minus 12 degrees Celsius, coupled with the challenging plateau climate, has added difficulties to the rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/qVcKYbNmYg
18.12.2023, 09:58 22611
UFC 296: Kazakhstani Rakhmonov wins over Thompson ahead-of-time
Images | sports.kz
15.12.2023, 16:50 27371
Documentary film “Kazakhs of Xinjiang”
14.12.2023, 00:50 29251
Swan rescued from frozen in Taraz
Images | Depositphotos
On Wednesday, rescuers in the Zhambyl region received a message asking for help in rescuing a swan trapped in ice in a park.
Rescuers of the rescue squad arrived at the scene. Putting on a diving suit, Aidos Abilda descended into the icy water, rescued the swan and helped it reach the nesting site located in the pond.
06.12.2023, 19:40 45421
Interview with designer of 2024 Spring Festival Gala "dragon" logo
Images | Screenshot from video
China Media Group (CMG) unveiled the official theme and logo for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming Year of the Dragon beginning in February 2024.
The logo of the Spring Festival Gala uses the character "龘," meaning "the soaring of the dragons", as the main visual symbol. The chosen character is a metaphor to depict the thriving 1.4 billion Chinese people, as the dragon has evolved into a spiritual symbol and totem for the Chinese people over thousands of years.
Inspired by an ancient Chinese seal script style, the design is solemn, balanced, upright and symmetrical, highlighting a cultural atmosphere that is grand and vigorous.
Designed by Gu Yongjiang, who is the logo designer for China's lunar exploration program and planetary exploration project, the seal logo for the gala is also styled with a metallic, golden luster that looks like a chip, bridging the past and the present with the future, from an ancient Chinese character to cutting-edge modern technology.
06.12.2023, 09:34 45581
At least 14 dead, 35 injured in bus crash in Thailand
Images | Screenshot from video
At least 14 people were killed and 35 others injured when a tour bus crashed in Thailand, local media reported on Tuesday. The bus, carrying 46 passengers and three staff, ran off the road and crashed into a tree on at around 1 a.m. local time. Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.
04.12.2023, 09:25 52211
Erhu player Li Chao brings modern twist to folk classics
Images | Screenshot from video
Next we meet Li Chao, an erhu player from the China National Traditional Orchestra, who is on a mission to adapt folk music in an innovative way and make it more attractive for modern audiences. And his fusion styles have garnered many young fans.
