14.03.2025, 07:31 3551
American Airlines plane engine catches fire at Denver airport
Images | screenshot from video
An American Airlines plane engine caught fire at Denver International Airport after the aircraft was diverted there Thursday evening, officials said, forcing passengers to deplane onto the aircraft’s wing as smoke enveloped the plane, CNN reports.
15.03.2025, 10:49 1371
Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar
Images | @ertisormany_2003
Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan featured stunning visuals of a graceful lynx predator.
24.02.2025, 11:43 11931
Norway’s 1X is building a humanoid robot for the home
Images | Screenshot from video
Norwegian robotics firm 1X unveiled its latest home robot, Neo Gamma, on Friday. The humanoid system will succeed Neo Beta, which debuted in August. Like its predecessors, the Neo Gamma is a prototype designed for testing in the home environment. Images of the robot show it performing a number of household tasks like making coffee, doing the laundry, and vacuuming.
1X says the bipedal robot is set to step outside the lab, with limited in-home testing, though the company is quick to add that the Gamma is a long way from commercial scaling and deployment.
29.01.2025, 15:08 44801
Lunar New Year celebration in China
Images | russian.news.cn
14.01.2025, 18:38 62556
Estonia's Jaan Roose completes stunning Dubai skyscrapers walk at over 200 metres height
Images | Screenshot from video
Three-time world champion slackliner Jaan Roose achieved another world-first highline walk between the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, standing 224 meters high and spanning 100 meters. This feat marked the start of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event for the content creator economy. Roose’s achievement, with the futuristic Dubai skyscrapers as a backdrop, is one of his most visually stunning to date.
08.01.2025, 13:31 70681
30,000 flee as fierce wildfire rages in Los Angeles
Images | x.com/@selamolurm
A fast-moving wildfire in Los Angeles, California has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze, Anadolu Agency reports.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the fire in the coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood erupted Tuesday morning.
Fueled by winds reaching 64 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour), the flames spread rapidly, scorching 200 acres within hours and ballooning to nearly 3,000 acres by evening.
04.01.2025, 10:56 73566
The world welcomes 2025 with a bang!
Images | Depositphotos
Dragons in the sky: China staged a spectacular drone show for the New Year. The show took place in Shanghai, and 10 thousand drones were used.
The New Year was celebrated no less impressively in Dubai, where there was a light show with fireworks.
France rang in 2025 with a beautiful display of fireworks around the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Australia puts on spectacular fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.
Fireworks burst in the sky around the London Eye and The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell, "Big Ben", at the Palace of Westminster, London.
31.12.2024, 15:17 92046
Almaty has turned into a New Year's fairy tale
Images | gov.kz
28.12.2024, 13:11 92546
How Christmas trees were lit around the world
Images | Akimat of Astana
