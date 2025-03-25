22.03.2025, 14:47 6321
Nauryz Almaty Vibe: Robots become stars of the celebration in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
The robots greet passers-by, creating a festive atmosphere, take photos with city residents and dance.
Nauryz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the New Year among the Turkic peoples, otherwise it is called the holiday of spring renewal.
It is generally accepted that in the conditions of the Kazakh climate, spring fully comes into its own on March 21, the day of the vernal equinox. The beginning of the new year is marked by warm weather and the awakening of nature.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2025, 19:27 13266
More than 3,000 pupils break world record by performing synchronized Qamajai dance in Astana
Images | Akimat of Astana
Tell a friend
Over 3,000 pupils have smashed the world record for the largest number of dancers performing the Kazakh folk dance Qamajai in sync at the QAZAQSTAN sports complex in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local authorities, the flash mob led by Astana’s education department and the Technical and Artistic Creativity Center is part of Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2025, 06:50 16906
Kazakhstan shows off unique robot dog in Digital forum
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The robot is equipped with voice control in the Kazakh language. It is capable of conducting inspections, collecting data and moving items, which makes it an indispensable assistant in various fields - from logistics to security, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.03.2025, 10:49 20326
Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar
Images | @ertisormany_2003
Tell a friend
Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan featured stunning visuals of a graceful lynx predator.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2025, 07:31 22506
American Airlines plane engine catches fire at Denver airport
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
An American Airlines plane engine caught fire at Denver International Airport after the aircraft was diverted there Thursday evening, officials said, forcing passengers to deplane onto the aircraft’s wing as smoke enveloped the plane, CNN reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2025, 11:43 30886
Norway’s 1X is building a humanoid robot for the home
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
Norwegian robotics firm 1X unveiled its latest home robot, Neo Gamma, on Friday. The humanoid system will succeed Neo Beta, which debuted in August. Like its predecessors, the Neo Gamma is a prototype designed for testing in the home environment. Images of the robot show it performing a number of household tasks like making coffee, doing the laundry, and vacuuming.
1X says the bipedal robot is set to step outside the lab, with limited in-home testing, though the company is quick to add that the Gamma is a long way from commercial scaling and deployment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2025, 15:08 63756
Lunar New Year celebration in China
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2025, 18:38 81341
Estonia's Jaan Roose completes stunning Dubai skyscrapers walk at over 200 metres height
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
Three-time world champion slackliner Jaan Roose achieved another world-first highline walk between the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, standing 224 meters high and spanning 100 meters. This feat marked the start of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event for the content creator economy. Roose’s achievement, with the futuristic Dubai skyscrapers as a backdrop, is one of his most visually stunning to date.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.03.2025, 19:30Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 18.03.2025, 17:2180726President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting 18.03.2025, 20:5578431Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 19.03.2025, 14:2277886Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:3777566Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 05.03.2025, 10:35118326Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38116291President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115856President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00115116New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58114776Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region