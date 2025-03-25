22.03.2025, 14:47 6321

Nauryz Almaty Vibe: Robots become stars of the celebration in Almaty

Images | Akimat of Almaty
The robots greet passers-by, creating a festive atmosphere, take photos with city residents and dance.

Nauryz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the New Year among the Turkic peoples, otherwise it is called the holiday of spring renewal.


It is generally accepted that in the conditions of the Kazakh climate, spring fully comes into its own on March 21, the day of the vernal equinox. The beginning of the new year is marked by warm weather and the awakening of nature.
 

19.03.2025, 19:27 13266

More than 3,000 pupils break world record by performing synchronized Qamajai dance in Astana

Images | Akimat of Astana
Over 3,000 pupils have smashed the world record for the largest number of dancers performing the Kazakh folk dance Qamajai in sync at the QAZAQSTAN sports complex in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the local authorities, the flash mob led by Astana’s education department and the Technical and Artistic Creativity Center is part of Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations.

 

16.03.2025, 06:50 16906

Kazakhstan shows off unique robot dog in Digital forum

Images | screenshot from video
The robot is equipped with voice control in the Kazakh language. It is capable of conducting inspections, collecting data and moving items, which makes it an indispensable assistant in various fields - from logistics to security, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

 

15.03.2025, 10:49 20326

Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar

Images | @ertisormany_2003
Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan featured stunning visuals of a graceful lynx predator.

 

14.03.2025, 07:31 22506

American Airlines plane engine catches fire at Denver airport

Images | screenshot from video
An American Airlines plane engine caught fire at Denver International Airport after the aircraft was diverted there Thursday evening, officials said, forcing passengers to deplane onto the aircraft’s wing as smoke enveloped the plane, CNN reports.

 

24.02.2025, 11:43 30886

Norway’s 1X is building a humanoid robot for the home

Images | Screenshot from video
Norwegian robotics firm 1X unveiled its latest home robot, Neo Gamma, on Friday. The humanoid system will succeed Neo Beta, which debuted in August. Like its predecessors, the Neo Gamma is a prototype designed for testing in the home environment. Images of the robot show it performing a number of household tasks like making coffee, doing the laundry, and vacuuming.

1X says the bipedal robot is set to step outside the lab, with limited in-home testing, though the company is quick to add that the Gamma is a long way from commercial scaling and deployment.

 

29.01.2025, 15:08 63756

Lunar New Year celebration in China

Images | russian.news.cn



 

14.01.2025, 18:38 81341

Estonia's Jaan Roose completes stunning Dubai skyscrapers walk at over 200 metres height

Images | Screenshot from video
Three-time world champion slackliner Jaan Roose achieved another world-first highline walk between the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, standing 224 meters high and spanning 100 meters. This feat marked the start of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event for the content creator economy. Roose’s achievement, with the futuristic Dubai skyscrapers as a backdrop, is one of his most visually stunning to date.

 

