200 feared trapped in Brazil's landslide
relevant news
China’s in-orbit satellite performs AI large-model tests
Festival of ethnic hunting, national games held in Kyrgyzstan
Mergen Fest has become an important platform for preserving ancient traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. There was an atmosphere of unity among the participants and spectators, imbued with the spirit of ancient hunting customs. Guests of the festival could see impressive performances, masters of bow-wielding and hunting skills with birds of prey," the report said.
7 killed, several injured in blast at coal mine in India's West Bengal
Initially five people were killed in the explosion at the coal mine and later on two more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to seven," a police official said. "The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment."
Flooding in Thailand affects over 30,000 families
Frontier Airlines plane catches fire while making emergency landing at Las Vegas airport
The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs," said the company in a statement, adding no injuries were reported, and passengers were bussed to the terminal.
China to launch new crew to space station this month
Death toll rises to 87 after ferry sinks in eastern DR Congo
Mpox cases in Africa approach 30,000 mark: Africa CDC
Most viewed
