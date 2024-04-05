Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of KazakhstanProspects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
03.04.2024, 13:18 5006
29 killed in fire at Istanbul nightclub undergoing renovations
Images | aa.com.tr
Tell a friend
The death toll has risen to 29 at a nightclub in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after a fire broke out during renovation work in the venue, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.
Casualties occurred among construction workers at the nightclub where the blaze broke out on the minus-first and -second floors of a 16-story building in the Besiktas district of the city, the Istanbul Governorship announced in an official statement.
The specific cause of the fire remains unknown, but the statement said it originated from the renovation work.
Upon receiving the alert, firefighters, medical teams, and police swiftly arrived at the scene, with law enforcement securing the area.
Firefighters, with 31 vehicles and 86 personnel, quickly extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control.
Efforts by rescue teams are ongoing at the site of the incident," the statement added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.04.2024, 16:52 3806
Uzbekistan plans to commence its own electric train production this year
Tell a friend
Uzbekistan plans to start producing electric trains and subway trains at the Tashkent plant for the construction and repair of passenger cars in 2024, Trend reports.
The project was presented to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his visit to the plant.
This type of rolling stock will be constructed in the country for the first time.
Rustam Rakhimov, the department head at Tambov State Technical University, stated that the first model will be suburban electric trains. Each train equipped with an asynchronous traction motor will have four 14-meter-long wagons. The train's overall passenger capacity will be 306 persons. Their speed will be 120 kilometers per hour. The second step of the project involves the manufacture of regional four-car electric trains with aerodynamic body designs. Their maximum speed will be 160 km/h, and each train will have 360 passenger seats.
In addition to electric trains, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was presented with a project to create new subway trains. The trains with an asynchronous traction motor will consist of 5 wagons and have 206 seats. The total passenger capacity of the train is 841 people. There will be 34 seats in the head cars and 44 seats in the intermediate cars. The design speed of metro trains is 90 km/h. The initial level of localization is planned at 40-45 percent, with further increases.
One of the main reasons for the Uzbek authorities' desire to launch their own production of trains is their potentially lower cost compared to their analogs.
The head of Uzbekistan Railways, Zufar Narzullaev, said that electric trains from Russia are bought for $7.8 million and metro trains for $5.8 million. At the same time, the price of an Uzbek metro train will be $4.5 million, and electric trains will cost $5 million. In addition, the launch of production of new rolling stock will increase the number of jobs at the plant from 650 to 2,000, as well as provide more tax revenues to the country's budget.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to purchase a Hyundai-made high-speed electric train to modernize its railway infrastructure and improve the quality of passenger transportation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2024, 10:36 5421
M7.7 quake in Taiwan kills 1, injures more than 50
Images | Central News Agency/Kyodo
Tell a friend
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring more than 50, while small tsunami reached nearby islands in Japan's southwest, Kyodo reports.
Taiwan's biggest quake since a 1999 temblor triggered landslides in Hualien County and left some people trapped in collapsed buildings, local authorities and reports said.
The island's meteorological authority put the magnitude of the quake at 7.2, while the Japan Meteorological agency said it registered 7.7.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen set up an emergency response office and said the military will be dispatched to quake-hit areas for relief operations.
The person killed in the quake was hit by a falling rock in Hualien, authorities said. High-speed railway services on the island were partially suspended and major expressways in eastern Taiwan were closed due to debris, but the safety of all nuclear plants on the island was confirmed.
Small tsunami reached the islands of Yonaguni, Ishigaki and Miyako in Okinawa Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological agency said. The agency initially projected tsunami of up to 3 meters and then 1 meter.
The 8:58 a.m. quake registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yonaguni, said the agency. The magnitude was revised to 7.7 from 7.5.
Its epicenter was at a depth of 23 kilometers, some 250 km west-southwest of Ishigaki Island, according to the Japanese agency. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo will "swiftly offer support" to Taiwan if requests are made.
In Hualien, the quake caused a five-story building to tilt with its first floor collapsing while a nine-story building was also left leaning. Schools and offices suspended activities following the quake.
The temblor was felt across Taiwan and a series of aftershocks continued to rock the island, with schools evacuating children to open sports fields for safety. In the capital Taipei, debris has fallen off some buildings and monuments, including the archway at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, local media reports said.
In Okinawa, flights were temporarily suspended at Naha airport following issuance of the tsunami warning, with passengers urged to move to higher floors of the terminal building, its operator said. The airport is located on the coast of the main island of the prefecture.
Alarms repeatedly sounded to urge evacuation to higher ground. On Yonaguni Island, residents evacuated to a junior high school overlooking the sea.
Residents calmly evacuated. (At this point) it doesn't seem the waves are coming," the school's vice principal said. After the warning was issued, some 40 residents gathered on the second floor of the school.
An employee at a rental car outlet in Ishigaki said, "I was surprised when my mobile phone's alarm rang loudly. There have been a lot of earthquakes recently, so I'm scared."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2024, 21:04 15336
Forest fires ravage 19 states in Mexico
Tell a friend
A total of 120 active forest fires have been recorded in Mexico, preliminarily affecting 7,137 hectares in 19 states, the Mexican government said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
According to a report by the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), there are 120 forest fires in 19 states, with the central state of Hidalgo worst hit, having so far burned 1,874 hectares.
Conafor's preliminary report said there are active fires where an estimate of the affected open field is still not available. In recent days, 42 fires have been extinguished, preliminarily affecting 2,608 hectares.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference that a total of 6,000 Mexican soldiers and marines, and Civil Protection and Conafor personnel, are working to control the fires. He assured that there is currently no risk to the population caused by the blazes.
The president also lamented the death of four people in firefighting efforts in the state of Mexico, namely two community members, a police officer and a firefighter.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2024, 21:46 17966
Major hospitals in emergency mode amid huge losses over doctors' walkout in S. Korea
Tell a friend
Major general hospitals in South Korea have temporarily shut down part of their wards and rearranged staffs as they are struggling with snowballing losses over the prolonged walkout by trainee doctors, Yonhap reports.
More than 90 percent of the country's 13,000 trainee doctors have been on strike for more than a month to protest the government's decision to increase the medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 seats from the current 3,058 starting next year.
The five major hospitals - Asan Medical Center, Samsung Medical Center, Severance Hospital, Seoul National University Hospital and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital - have suffered more than 1 billion won (US$741,344) of losses per day and have been in an emergency management mode to overcome the crisis, according to officials.
Seoul National University Hospital closed 10 out of its 60 wards on a temporary basis, including those for emergency patients and cancer patients after sending patients there to other wards, "for flexible operation given the current situation," an official said.
It also secured a 100 billion won credit facility for overdraft to brace for further financial difficulties.
Asan Medical Center also closed nine out of 56 hospital wards and St. Mary's Hospital vacated two of its 19 wards as part of their respective emergency responses.
Such moves came as the number of surgeries and other patient treatments have nosedived following the doctors' walkout.
Hospitals have also said that they have no other option but to do so to better focus on emergency and seriously ill patients with a limited number of remaining medical personnel.
Some of the hospitals have been accepting applications for unpaid leave from their employees in an effort to cut labor costs and have postponed the recruitment process for nurses.
We cannot even forecast when the situation will end as trainee doctors have not reported to work and professors have tendered resignations," a hospital official said. "Remaining workers have also been thinly stretched."
The country has experienced a serious medical service chaos as the government and doctors have remained deadlocked over the medical school quota hike, though President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for "flexibility" regarding the suspension of doctors' licenses and dialogue.
The government has vowed to engage in active dialogue with doctors but stressed that the 2,000 quota hike is fixed and cannot be a matter of negotiation.
The government is pushing to increase the admission quota to address a shortage of doctors, particularly in rural areas and essential medical fields, such as high-risk surgeries, pediatrics, obstetrics and emergency medicine.
Given the rapid population aging and other issues, the country is also expected to fall short of 15,000 doctors by 2035.
But doctors argue that the quota hikes would compromise the quality of medical education and services and create a surplus of physicians, and the government must devise ways of better protecting them from malpractice suits and extending compensation to induce more physicians to practice in such "unpopular" areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.03.2024, 13:24 26046
23 die, over 5,000 displaced due to heavy rains in southeastern Brazil
Tell a friend
At least 23 people have died and more than 5,000 evacuated from their homes due to heavy rains since Friday in southeastern Brazil, the country's Civil Defense said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.
The states of Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro were hardest hit by heavy rainfall, registering 15 and eight deaths respectively, according to the report.
More than 5,000 people in the states had to leave their homes because of the rains, which caused flooding and landslides.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.03.2024, 14:41 43286
Navruz celebrations begin in Uzbekistan
Images | uza.uz
Tell a friend
Navruz is a wonderful holiday that embodies national values. It is included in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and in 2010, the UN General Assembly declared March 21 the International Nowruz Day, UzA reports.
After independence, the annual celebration of Navruz, along with other values, was restored. Now, it is widely celebrated in Uzbekistan as a national holiday.
The teaching staff and students of Urgench State Pedagogical Institute also presented a rich program dedicated to Navruz. In particular, folk songs were performed at a concert. Traditional sports games were held, national dishes such as sumalak, halim, and samsa with greens were prepared, and an exhibition dedicated to national values and traditions took place.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.03.2024, 12:39 43436
Kyrgyzstan celebrates Nooruz holiday
Images | Kabar
Tell a friend
A solemn celebration of Nooruz is taking place In Bishkek, on the central Ala-Too square with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova, Kabar reports.
In his speech, the head of state congratulated his compatriots on the holiday and wished every Kyrgyzstani that this year would be a year of success, great achievements, unity and economic growth of the country.
I sincerely congratulate my compatriots on this day that marks new hopes and aspirations. For a month you sprouted wheat, prepared sumolok until dawn and asked the Creator for blessings. Let them be heard and accepted," he said.
The event is also attended by ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Shakirov, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of the diplomatic corps, honorary residents and guests of the capital.
As part of the event, festive festivities are organized on the square until the evening.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2024, 22:46 42821
Japan aiming for wealthy Asians to visit rural areas near 2025 Expo
Tell a friend
Japan is seeking to attract inbound tourists, particularly wealthy travelers from Southeast Asia, to visit rural areas in and around Osaka and Kyoto prefectures when the 2025 World Exposition is held in western Japan, Kyodo reports.
The industry ministry's branch in Osaka invited officials of travel companies in Thailand and Malaysia in late February to a program that included sightseeing beyond the usual trips downtown. They were also briefed about the expo by its organizers.
The idea is to promote tour packages tied to the World Expo, slated to take place from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025, on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.
In late February, nine travel agents from Thailand visited the town of Wazuka, a producer of premium Uji tea in southern Kyoto Prefecture with a population of about 3,500, as part of a five-day tour that also took them to Fukui, Nara, Osaka and Shiga prefectures.
The participants learned how to grow tea leaves, and make and drink matcha, a finely milled green tea powder.
Kesinee Wongchai, 33, who is planning a tour in Japan, said the scenery of tea fields will be popular among Thai people who like taking pictures. A tea farm with a unique storyline will be included in her tour package.
The number of visitors from Thailand had been on a rising trend, topping 1.3 million in 2019, before plunging due to the coronavirus pandemic. The figure recovered to nearly 1 million in 2023, with repeat visitors accounting for a large portion.
The participants in the program organized by the Kansai Bureau of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry also learned to make ink in Nara and "washi" Japanese paper in Fukui's Echizen.
Demand for visits to the countryside is high among "wealthy individuals who tend to seek experiences distinct from others," said Yoshiko Miura, director of the bureau's International Investment Promotion Division.
According to the Japan Tourism Agency, spending by foreign visitors grew 33.8 percent in 2023 from 2019 to 212,000 yen ($1,400) per person.
With spending shifting from buying goods to buying experiences, Wazuka Mayor Masami Baba said, "We want to cultivate tourism suitable for us such as offering stays in farmhouse inns."
While Japan sees the expo as a chance to attract foreign tourists, the event has yet to gain recognition.
We have occasionally received calls from overseas (regarding expo tickets) but they are not selling well," said an official of major Japanese travel firm H.I.S. Co.
Punn Krissakornviji, 42, from Bangkok, who listened to the expo organizers' presentation on the final day of the program, said she wants to organize a tour starting from the expo venue.
Another participant said, however, it would be difficult to introduce the expo to clients as the exhibition's content remains unclear.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
04.04.2024, 11:39 04.04.2024, 08:415361Bilateral Cooperation Issues were Discussed with the Governor of Riyadh Province 04.04.2024, 09:435201Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Capital of Türkiye 04.04.2024, 13:474906Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirmed Their Intention to Strengthen All Areas of Cooperation 04.04.2024, 15:584526Kazakh President flies over flooded areas in W Kazakhstan 29.03.2024, 11:5235196Minister of Industry and Construction Arrives in Shymkent 29.03.2024, 13:18Kanat Sharlapaev became acquainted with the "QazAlPack" LLP project on the territory of the "Ontustіk" Special Economic Zone35066Kanat Sharlapaev became acquainted with the "QazAlPack" LLP project on the territory of the "Ontustіk" Special Economic Zone 29.03.2024, 17:2134926Minister visited the leading transformer manufacturing plant in Central Asia, "Asia Trafo" 29.03.2024, 19:3729541Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing 29.03.2024, 14:4429411Kazakh nationals urged to leave Ukraine's Odessa and Kharkiv regions 13.03.2024, 13:04Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan85631Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan 12.03.2024, 10:5481521Kazakhstan tops list of destinations for UAE tourists for Eid al-Fitr 2024 14.03.2024, 15:5579146Debuts in the National Opera before the Korisu Holiday 13.03.2024, 17:1878526Kazakhstan set to hold Nauryz celebrations in new format 07.03.2024, 19:16Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Celebrates International Women's Day74961Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Celebrates International Women's Day