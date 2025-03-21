Armenian PM reiterates readiness to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Tell a friend

The Jogorku Kenesh today at a plenary session approved the ratification of the Agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Kabar reports.





Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev presented the nformation on the draft laws.





In particular, 85 deputies supported the draft laws "On ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the construction and use of roads, arrangement and use of the Crossroads of roads, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water and energy facilities, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek". Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that today is a historic day.





Border issues are the most difficult in the world. In Europe, there were terrible wars over borders, now these countries are the closest friends. Kyrgyzstan is a peace-loving country. We thank the intergovernmental commission headed by you for the work done, which will remain in history," he said.





Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the border delimitation issues were resolved thanks to the political will of President Sadyr Zhaparov. This is a great victory for the people, the Kyrgyz Republic. I believe that every person will work for the benefit of the development of their country. These decisions were not easy. But we were able to overcome such difficulties and were able to reach the end. I thank everyone who supported us and believed in us," the official concluded.