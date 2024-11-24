China opens applications for lunar samples from Chang’e-6 and -5 missions

Images | Lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 mission, July 27, 2024. /CFP

China is inviting researchers to apply for the first batch of lunar samples returned by the Chang'e-6 mission, as well as the eighth batch of samples from the Chang'e-5 mission, CGTN reports.





The Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, under the China National Space Administration (CNSA), announced the launch of the borrowing application process for these lunar scientific specimens on Tuesday.





Researchers interested in accessing these samples can submit their applications through an official data and sample release system, as the application window will close on November 22, 2024. Following the application phase, the Lunar Exploration Center will conduct a rigorous review to evaluate the proposals.





China's Chang'e-6 mission made history by collecting 1,935.3 grams of samples from the far side of the moon, a first in human exploration. These samples were collected from the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) Basin, a region on the moon's far side distinct from the familiar nearside areas like Oceanus Procellarum.





The SPA Basin is the largest and oldest known impact basin on the moon, estimated to have formed around 4.32 to 4.33 billion years ago. Remote sensing data reveals that the landing site contains mid-and low-titanium basalt formations, with surface material composed of basaltic rocks, feldspar and gabbro from nearby impact craters.





The Chang'e-5 mission, which landed on the near side of the moon, previously retrieved about 1,731 grams of lunar samples. This eighth batch is also being made available for research applications.





Samples from these missions are classified into shovel-collected and drill-extracted categories, further divided into thin sections, rock debris and powdered samples. Thin sections and rock debris are available as whole units, while powdered samples are distributed by weight in milligrams.





In January 2021, China unveiled regulations to encourage international collaboration in lunar research, maintaining an open attitude toward scientific inquiry.





Last year, the seventh batch of Chang'e-5 samples was made available to both domestic and international applicants. Ge Ping, deputy director of the Lunar Exploration Center, reiterated that scientists from around the globe are welcome to apply for future sample distributions in accordance with the regulations.