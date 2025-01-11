Olzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reformOlzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reform
08.01.2025, 10:31 23396
China's Xizang quake kills 126, all-out rescue effort underway
Images | Xinhua/Jigme Dorje
A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, toppling thousands of rural houses on the northern slope of the Himalayas, Xinhua reports.
The earthquake struck at 9:05 a.m. (Beijing Time), with the epicenter located in Tsogo Township, Dingri County, in the city of Xigaze. There are 27 villages and approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius of the epicenter.
A preliminary survey shows 3,609 houses have collapsed, said the city government of Xigaze, adding that 407 trapped people have been rescued and over 30,000 affected residents have been relocated.
The search for trapped victims is ongoing. Rescuers are also racing against time to set up tents for relocated residents in an area where temperatures are forecast to drop to minus 17 degrees Celsius.
In Tsogo Township at the epicenter and the worst-hit Chamco Township, Xinhua correspondents saw many toppled houses and residents staying in open spaces for safety.
The first shock wave struck before dawn, and it made lights and furniture shake," said 49-year-old Pasang Tsering, a villager from Metog Village in Tsogo. "Then came a second and stronger one, so I dashed outside immediately," he recounted to Xinhua.
I've never seen an earthquake this big before," another villager named Pasang said while clearing house debris. "We're now most concerned with where to spend the night. The village has some spare tents, and officials said more are on the way."
Tsering Phuntsog, Party chief of Gurum Village in Chamco, lost his 74-year-old mother, and several other family members remained buried in debris. The village with 222 residents reported 22 deaths, including 11 children, he said, adding that all the houses in the village were damaged.
Even young people couldn't run out of the houses when the earthquake hit, let alone old people and children," said Tsering Phuntsog.
Earlier it was reported that fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured as of Tuesday noon, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).
07.01.2025, 16:16 23121
Major incidents declared in 2 regions amid 190 flood warnings in UK
The UK continue to hit by travel disruption early Tuesday amid severe weather conditions with 190 flood warnings in place, Anadolu reports.
Major incidents have been declared in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire in response to the extreme weather hitting the UK with hundreds of flood alerts and warnings also in place.
Police said they recovered a man's body from an area of flooding in North Yorkshire.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue becomes the first emergency service in England to declare an incident after receiving more than 200 calls since Monday morning over widespread flooding.
They said teams rescued 59 people on Monday, while authorities in Lincolnshire warned of further deteriorating conditions.
On Monday, all lines between Peterborough and Leicester in England were closed while more flooding at Elton and Orston is causing disruption to travel between Nottingham and Grantham.
Railways between Worcester Shrub Hill and Hereford were also flooded following heavy rain, forcing some lines to be closed.
Separately, the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum declared a major incident and said that emergency services rescued 45 children who were stranded at a school in Edenham.
Following the major incidents in Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his thoughts are with all those affected, thanking to responders working to keep communities safe.
Anyone in these areas should follow advice from the emergency services," Starmer said on X.
Manchester Airport once again has been affected due to heavy snow.
Our runways are temporarily closed due to heavy snow. Our teams are working hard to clear them as quickly as possible," the airport wrote on X.
The UK's Met Office has also issued three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, amid wide-range of disruption, the Met Office announced that Sunday night was the UK's coldest night of winter so far as temperature fell to minus 13.3C in Loch Glascarnoch, Scotland.
Earlier it was reported that winter storm had brought heavy snow and freezing temps across the U.S.
05.01.2025, 20:59 16426
India's Coast Gurad helicopter crashes in Gujarat, killing 3
A helicopter belonging to the Indian Coast Guard crashed Sunday in the western state of Gujarat, killing all three crew members, including two pilots, on board, police said, Xinhua reports.
The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed during a routine training sortie at Porbandar airport, about 416 km west of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.
Officials said the helicopter experienced technical difficulties, resulting in its crash.
The three crew members were immediately removed from the spot and rushed to a hospital in severely burnt condition after the helicopter crashed and went into flames.
Unfortunately, all the three crew members have lost their lives in the accident," a senior police official in Porbandar, Bhagirath Singh Jadeja said.
According to Jadeja, the accident took place around 12:10 p.m. (local time) when the helicopter attempted to land at Porbandar airport.
Indian police and Coast Guard were investigating the cause of the crash, he said.
Local television channels showed thick black smoke rising from the crashed helicopter at the airport.
Earlier it was reported that two died and 18 injured after a small plane crashed in Southern California.
03.01.2025, 17:23 61786
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Images | wam.ae
The UK’s largest dinosaur trackway has been uncovered in a quarry in Oxfordshire, revealing a fascinating glimpse into the Jurassic past, WAM reports.
In an exceptional discovery, palaeontologists from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham have uncovered hundreds of dinosaur footprints at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, according to Euro News.
The site, dating back 166 million years to the Middle Jurassic Period, reveals a "dinosaur highway" featuring the tracks of both herbivorous and carnivorous species, including the fearsome predator megalosaurus.
The excavation, completed in June 2024, uncovered five major trackways, with the longest stretching over 150 metres.
Four were created by sauropods, massive long-necked herbivores such as cetiosaurus, which could grow up to 18 metres long. The fifth trackway belongs to the megalosaurus, a nine-metre-long carnivorous theropod known for its clawed, three-toed footprints.
Earlier it was reported that fossil of pterosaurs’ forerunners were unearthed in Brazil.
03.01.2025, 15:26 61551
Two dead, 18 injured after small plane crashes in Southern California
Two people were killed and 18 others were injured after a small plane crashed into the rooftop of a commercial building on Thursday near Los Angeles, according to local authorities, Xinhua reports.
The accident, which occurred at about 2:09 p.m. local time (2209 GMT) in the city of Fullerton, 40 km southeast of downtown Los Angeles, ignited a huge fire and forced the surrounding businesses to be evacuated, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.
Video footage from the local KABC news channel showed white smoke coming from the top of a large building. The building is located by the Metrolink, a regional train line, and is flanked by a residential neighborhood and commercial warehouse buildings.
It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.
Earlier it was reported that at least 11 people were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in the Queens borough of New York City.
02.01.2025, 16:49 59586
11 wounded in mass shooting outside nightclub in New York
At least 11 people were injured overnight in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in the Queens borough of New York City, according to local media reports citing police and informed sources, Xinhua reports.
The shooting occurred near the Amazura nightclub just before 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday local time (0420 GMT Thursday), said the reports. All victims were transported to nearby hospitals, with none reported to be in critical condition.
Police are currently searching for a gray Infiniti in connection with the shooting, reports said.
As written before, at least 10 were killed in mass shooting in Montenegro, suspect killed himself.
02.01.2025, 12:53 59351
Death toll rises to 15 in U.S. New Orleans truck attack
The death toll rose to 15 after a man drove a pickup truck into New Year revelers in New Orleans of the southern U.S. state of Louisiana early Wednesday morning, authorities updated at a press conference, Xinhua reports.
Two improvised explosive devices were confirmed to have been found in the pickup, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Officials said they were hunting for possible connections to terrorist organizations and the suspect, who was shot dead by responding police on the scene, may not be "solely responsible" for the attack.
As earlier reported, a school bus ran into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an City in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning (September 3) resulting in approximately a dozen casualties, according to local authorities of Dongping County.
02.01.2025, 11:57 59176
At least 10 killed in mass shooting in Montenegro, suspect kills himself
Two children were among at least 10 people killed in a mass shooting that started at a restaurant in the small town of Cetinje in Montenegro and continued at three different locations, authorities said, Al Jazeera reports.
A local man suspected of carrying out the shootings, identified by police as Aleksandar Martinovic, 45, was confirmed to have died early on Thursday morning after turning the gun on himself and dying from his injuries while being transported to hospital.
Police had surrounded the suspect near his home in Cetinje. When police commanded him "to lay down his weapon, he shot himself in the head", the country’s police chief, Lazar Scepanovic, told reporters.
An attempt was made to transport him to a clinical centre, but he succumbed to his injuries in the meantime," he said.
In a post on social media confirming that the suspected gunman had died, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said the mass killing had "shrouded our country in black".
This senseless act has caused immeasurable sadness and bitterness in each of us. There are no words of comfort," Spajic said.
Montenegro’s national security council will now consider "all options" in the aftermath of the attack, including a complete ban on the possession of weapons, the prime minister said, adding the country will observe three days of national mourning.
Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic told journalists that the two minors killed in the attacks, which started on Wednesday night, were children of the owner of the restaurant where the shooting spree began. The owner was also killed, he said. The children were aged 10 and 13, according to police.
The shooter had "killed members of his own family", the minister said, adding that the suspect was thought to have been drinking heavily before the rampage.
Four people seriously wounded in the attack were reported to be fighting for their lives in a hospital in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.
The suspect, who media reports said had a history of illegal weapons possession and received a suspended sentence in 2005 for violent behaviour, had fled after the shootings and was at large in Cetinje, a small valley town surrounded by rugged hills some 38km (23.6 miles) west of Podgorica.
All the roads in and out of the town had been blocked as police swarmed the streets before surrounding the suspect near his home.
The mass shooting was the second gun rampage over the past three years in Cetinje, Montenegro’s historic capital. An attacker also killed 10 people, including two children, in August 2022 before he was shot and killed by a passerby, The Associated Press news agency reports.
Montenegro, which has a population of just over 620,000 people, is known for its gun culture and many people traditionally have weapons.
Organised crime and corruption are two major issues also plaguing Montenegro, which authorities have pledged to tackle under pressure from the European Union that the tiny nation aspires to join.
As written before, four people were killed and nine wounded in a campus shooting at a high school in the U.S. state of Georgia in early September.
01.01.2025, 17:10 58446
Black box from crashed Jeju Air plane to be sent to U.S. for analysis
The South Korean government said Wednesday it will send the flight data recorder from the crashed Jeju Air plane to the United States for analysis, Yonhap reports.
The exact timeline for the transferring of the flight recorder will be decided in consultation with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a briefing.
The flight recorder, retrieved earlier from the wreckage of the Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft at Muan International Airport, reportedly sustained some external damage, missing a connector that links its data storage unit to the power supply.
We have determined that extracting data from the damaged flight data recorder here is not possible," said Joo Jong-wan, director of the aviation policy division at the ministry. "And so we have agreed with the NTSB to send it to the U.S. and analyze it there."
South Korean experts will participate in the analysis process in the U.S., he added.
However, the authorities have completed extracting data from the cockpit voice data recorder, found in a relatively better condition, and started converting it into voice files, the ministry said earlier.
Meanwhile, two additional investigators from aviation manufacturer Boeing Co. have joined the on-site probe into the Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport, government sources said.
With these additions, the number of the U.S. team members increased to 10, including six from Boeing and three from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
According to the sources, the U.S. team expanded its presence to ensure a thorough examination of the accident.
The U.S. team arrived in South Korea on Monday and traveled directly to Muan, where it commenced its joint investigation with the Korean team led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport the following day.
During their initial joint on-site investigation, investigators focused on a navigation system that assists in aircraft landings, known as a localizer.
The localizer, installed on a concrete structure, at Muan International Airport has been blamed for exacerbating the severity of casualties in the Jeju Air crash.
The Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft belly-landed at the airport and exploded Sunday as it crashed into the structure, claiming 179 lives out of 181 passengers on board.
Earlier it was reported that all people on board except 2 rescued were presumed dead in South Korea plane crash.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Sunday announced a period of national mourning over the deadly plane crash.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to South Korea’s Acting President Choi Sang-mok.
