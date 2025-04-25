This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, collaborating with international partners
Azerbaijan, China sign visa-free travel agreement
Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts 4 times, ash columns reaching 800 meters
The initial eruption occurred at 5:55 a.m. local time, with an ash column reaching 800 meters to the north, followed by a second eruption at 6:30 a.m., with a 700-meter ash column headed northeast for 120 seconds," said Yadi Yuliandi, an officer at the Semeru Volcano Observation Post.
Pope Francis' funeral to be held Apr 26
Pope Francis died of cerebral stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor
As I sense the approaching twilight of my earthly life, and with firm hope in eternal life, I wish to set out my final wishes solely regarding the place of my burial," read the testament, which was dated June 29, 2022.
May the Lord grant a fitting reward to all those who have loved me and who continue to pray for me," it said.
World’s first 10G broadband network launched in China
Pope Francis dies at the age of 88
WTO projects tariff uncertainty to cause 0.2% drop in global trade volume in 2025
The disruption in US-China trade is expected to trigger significant trade diversion, raising concerns among third markets about increased competition from China," it said.
This could open the door for some least-developed countries (LDCs) to increase their exports to the US market," it noted.
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss launch of new flights
